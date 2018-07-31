Three candidates have filed to run for St. Helena City Council in November.
Mayor Alan Galbraith and Councilmember Paul Dohring have filed to run for re-election, and Anna Chouteau, a member of the St. Helena Asset Planning Engagement (SHAPE) Committee, has filed to run for one of the two available council seats. Councilmember Peter White is not running for re-election.
Counclmember Geoff Ellsworth and art gallery owner Oliver Caldwell have taken out papers to run for mayor, but they haven’t completed the filing process. Tracy Smith has also taken out papers to run for either mayor or council.
The filing deadline will be Aug. 10 for mayoral candidates and Aug. 15 for council candidates.
The school board seats held by Maria Haug, Julio Olguin and Lisa Pelosi will also appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. As of Tuesday, Olguin and Pelosi had filed for re-election.
For information about running for council, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.
For information about running for school board, contact the Napa County Elections Division at 253-4321 or elections@countyofnapa.org.