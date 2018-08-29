The City of St. Helena spent Tuesday evening contending with two thorny issues involving public safety.
The first involved a recently enacted truck ordinance intended to keep large trucks out of residential neighborhoods. The second involved parking and pedestrian safety issues near the new Las Alcobas hotel.
The council is taking another look at the truck ordinance after the owners of A&J Vineyard Supply said it was having the unintended consequence of forcing its delivery trucks to pass through school zones on Grayson Avenue instead of their traditional route on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
The ordinance requires large trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds to take the most direct route to and from Highway 29 when making deliveries. Police say that in the case of A&J, that means taking Grayson. The owners of A&J say that on top of the school safety concerns, truck drivers have trouble turning left from Highway 29 onto Grayson without endangering cars in the oncoming lane on Grayson.
Police Chief Bill Imboden suggested that the council consider allowing businesses to apply for safety exemptions that would allow them to use an alternate route if the direct route poses safety problems.
He said police have issued four citations and six warnings, and officers are now issuing warnings rather than citations to first-time offenders.
Instead of implementing a waiver system, the council told staff to study the matter further, investigate the turn angles on intersections like Grayson and Sulphur Springs, and flesh out how waivers might be awarded. Councilmember Mary Koberstein suggested that waivers could be limited to certain hours and times of the year so that trucks could avoid school zones during school hours.
City Manager Mark Prestwich said staff would report back after further study.
The second issue involved parking zones on Main Street south of Pratt Avenue and pedestrian safety at the Main/Pratt crosswalk.
In 2015, the city created a no-parking zone in front of six houses on the east side of Main approaching Pratt, and simultaneously allowed parking on the west side of the street. The modifications, which were heavily opposed by the affected residents, allowed for a left-turn lane for northbound traffic entering Las Alcobas.
Three years later, those residents are asking the council to reconsider. They say the no-parking zone has affected property values and forced residents to back up out of their driveways into busy traffic.
“The hotel gained value and we lost value. That’s not very fair,” said John Marshall, whose mother lives at one of the affected homes.
The City Council authorized city staff to spend $30,000 for a consultant to create an alternate design that would adjust the left-turn lane and allow cars to park on the east side of the street again.
There’s no guarantee that Caltrans would grant an exemption to its lane width standards, but the recent removal of several hazardous elms next to the Beringer driveway could help the city’s chances.
But if Caltrans does approve the city’s request, the problem could be settled with a simple restriping, said Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies.
The safety of the crosswalk across Main at Pratt also came up. Consultants are already looking at installing more traffic signs warning of the crosswalk and a radar speed sign for southbound traffic exiting the elm tunnel.
The crosswalk has been there for a long time, but it’s only become heavily used since the hotel opened. Echoing residents, Councilmember Paul Dohring said the crosswalk needs to be removed as soon as possible to avoid someone getting hurt or killed.
To make the intersection even safer, Councilmember Peter White said he would check with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority about removing a VINE bus stop that doesn’t seem be used very often.
Other action
- The council approved an additional $30,000 contingency loan from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to Calistoga Affordable Housing for the eight-unit Turley Flats project on Pope Street. The units could be occupied by the end of the year.
On Aug. 14, the county Board of Supervisors awarded the project an additional $148,000 to cover a budget shortfall arising from unforeseen costs related to underground utilities. Supervisors awarded the money on the condition that the county get credit for three of the project’s units under the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, instead of the two that had been agreed upon. Supervisors also insisted that the city cover any additional cost overruns beyond the $148,000.
- Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies announced that permitting delays have caused the city to postpone the first phase of the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam to the early spring of 2019.
The city had hoped to do the first phase this year and the second phase in 2019. Smithies said she now expects the first phase to happen next spring and the second phase to be finished by October 2019.