Members of the City Council want the city to conduct more study and public outreach before deciding whether to pursue a rent stabilization ordinance that would affect Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
The council told staff to arrange informational meetings at the park and delve into the various legal and technical questions that would be involved in crafting an ordinance to bring rent control to St. Helena’s only mobile home park.
Dozens of park residents attended Tuesday’s council meeting, many of them carrying signs reading, “I am a resident of Vineyard Valley. I do not support rent stabilization.” Others spoke in favor of the ordinance, or at least said it deserves more study.
Residents praised the park’s ownership team, led by Greg Reynolds, and said the park is well-maintained and offers a high quality of life to its residents. Some of them said rent stabilization would interfere with a happy relationship between residents and management, which raises rents by 3 percent a year through long-term leases.
Those regular increases “are fine with me,” said park resident Andree Bryan.
“I don’t want to do anything that would tie the owners’ hands,” she said.
Other residents said the ordinance would serve as a useful safeguard in case Reynolds ever sells it.
“This is more or less an insurance policy … against the small possibility that the park may lose him as a controlling factor,” Mike Flynn said.
Rent stabilization ordinances typically tie rent increases to the consumer price index, although the details are complex and vary by jurisdiction. On Tuesday staff presented the council with a conceptual ordinance modeled on Calistoga’s.
Under state law, such ordinances can’t apply to leases of longer than 12 months. If enacted in St. Helena, Vineyard Valley residents would have the option of staying within the park’s current long-term lease structure, with the 3 percent increases, or choosing a short-term lease that would be subject to the rent control ordinance.
Reynolds, son-in-law of the late longtime park owner Dick McDonnell, said there have been rumors going back decades that the park would be sold, and it never has been. He said rent control would impose significant administrative costs on park residents without long-term leases who would be subject to the ordinance.
“We are fair and consistent with our rent formula, and our leases provide a stable environment for all involved,” he said. “I believe that rent control in Vineyard Valley will do nothing to deliver affordable housing in St. Helena.”
Some residents said they felt blind-sided by talk of a rent stabilization ordinance, which they only heard about recently. A few of them alluded to an “emotional” emergency meeting held at the park on July 18.
The city investigated the ordinance after the council set a goal last year to stabilize and maintain access to housing. City Manager Mark Prestwich said Tuesday’s meeting was simply “starting a conversation about the concept.”
Councilmembers Mary Koberstein and Paul Dohring apologized to residents who said they felt blind-sided.
“I’m deeply sorry for the way it rolled out,” said Dohring, who also urged residents “to keep an open mind as the various facts come in.”
Vineyard Valley accounts for about 10 percent of St. Helena’s housing stock.