The city is planning a water outage in parts of south St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 9, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Friday, Aug. 10.
During those hours water will be unavailable from 21 Main St. to 555 Main St. and on Vintage Avenue, Dowdell Lane, La Fata Street and McCormick Street.
Once water is restored, customers in the area may notice discolored water due to mineral deposits. Upon return of normal water service, customers should flush all faucets until the water appears clear.
The city will take samples to ensure that the water remains safe. Customers in the area shouldn’t be alarmed if they experience higher than normal chlorine concentrations for a short time.
Customers who are concerned about water quality may add eight drops of household bleach to one gallon of water and let it sit for 30 minutes. Alternatively, customers may boil water for one minute at a rolling boil.
The use of home treatment devices does not guarantee that the water supply is safe after a water outage.
For more information call Clayton Church, chief water distribution operator, at 312-1208.