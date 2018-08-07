Part 2 of 2
Two pictures of St. Helena Police Chief Bill Imboden’s favorite NFL team hang in his office.
One is a signed picture of Peyton Manning, and the other is a small one of the Indianapolis Colts kicking a field goal against the Houston Oilers. In the background is a message on the scoreboard that reads, “Colts #1 Fan Bill Imboden.” It looks to be superimposed, yet in the ’90s, an old girlfriend paid the big bucks to have the message flashed across the stadium screen for enough time to snap a picture of it.
Imboden, 48, has been a Colts fan for the past 35 years, although he isn’t from Indianapolis. The California native has been cheering for the team from across the country since he was in high school.
He grew up in the Humboldt County town of Fortuna, which was similar to St. Helena, and his high school colors were blue and white. Without any local sports teams to root for, he defaulted to the Colts because of their colors.
Around the same time, he began to get into trouble. In high school he would have an occasional run-in with local police officers, but the way police handled it is what made Imboden want to be a police officer. They would check up on him from time to time and maintained a relationship with him as he grew older.
He wanted to have the same impact on mischief-making kids when he was older. “It really made me admire them and respect the job that they were doing,” Imboden said. “They knew me by name and really made it personal, so I like that style of policing.”
This community-policing style is what he tries to emulate in the St. Helena Police Department.
If it’s a Friday morning from 9 to noon, there’s a good chance that Imboden is strolling through the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.
“I go hang out at the Farmers’ Market every Friday,” he said. He likes to walk the length of the market, then sit at the city’s booth.
Living in Fairfield and working in St. Helena gives him the ability to get out into the community and get to know the locals. He likes it when police make contact with the community beyond responding to calls and making traffic stops.
“We do Coffee with a Cop, where we just go sit at the coffee shop and host anyone who wants to come in and talk,” said Imboden. This happens every other month, and the officers help out with Dads and Donuts at the St. Helena Primary School and help with St. Helena High’s homecoming rally and safety programs. Just recently, the officers rode in the recreation department’s Fourth of July bike parade.
“It’s a way to humanize and get out from behind the badge,” said Imboden. “Previous chiefs have been members of Rotary or Soroptimist.” He is a member of the American Legion, is on the board of the California Police Chiefs Association, and is the regional representative of the law and legislative committee.
Imboden has worked at the St. Helena Police Department for more than a decade. He worked as both a sergeant and then a lieutenant before being promoted to police chief three years ago. Over the past three years, he’s hired or promoted three-quarters of the 27-person department.
“I like the ability to shape and mold the department and my philosophy,” said Imboden. “We’ve had quite a bit of turnover recently.” Six out of the eight police officers in the department have been in St. Helena for fewer than four years.
Department established in 1940
The St. Helena Police Department was established in 1940, and the current building has been in use since 1956.
“At some point everything has to be replaced,” said Imboden. “Typically with a government building, you build it out with a 50-year plan, 50-year life, but you don’t usually stay in it all the way through 50 years. This one’s 62 years.”
“The building’s falling down around us but that’s no secret, the whole town knows it,” Imboden said. He pointed to his office wall. “The lumpy stuff under the paint is mold … they just keep painting over it.”
The building is made of cinder blocks, so all the electrical wiring in each room is exposed. The linoleum floors are peeling, and each time more of the floor peels, they cut the loose parts away. There is a glaring difference in coloring between the newly cut away bits of flooring and the older ones that have been more exposed to dirt. “What’s lacking is a functional, modern, safe facility,” said Imboden.
In addition to his desire for a better building, Imboden would like to add more personnel, specifically another patrol officer, so that covering every 12-hour shift with two officers isn’t such a challenge.
He said he’s hopeful that both will be accomplished, but is unsure if they will occur during his career. The one thing about his career that he is sure of, however, is that he would be happy to finish it in St. Helena.
“I could see me finishing my career here, absolutely,” said Imboden. “I love the town; I love the people.”
