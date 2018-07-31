The St. Helena Police Department will host a free National Night Out from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Lyman Park.
According to Officer Todd Heald, there will be a petting zoo arranged by police volunteer Perry Butler of Juslyn Vineyards, lawn games, arts and crafts organized by Nimbus Arts, a raffle, free popcorn and refreshments, and a family-friendly movie starting at 8:30 p.m.
Ice cream and food will be available in exchange for donations to a local group. Businesses that are participating or donating to the raffle include A&W, ChoKoLatte, Gott’s, Fideaux, Pavati, Flora Springs Winery, Cameo Cinema, and Gary Bogle on behalf of the St. Helena Kiwanis Club.
National Nights Out are designed to encourage positive interactions between police and the community.