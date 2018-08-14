Tuesday, Aug. 7
0805 -- Report of two suspicious people in a dirty Toyota Tercel on Crinella Drive.
0815 -- A 34-year-old woman was reported missing. She was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday.
0932 -- A parked car was egged on Main Street.
1021 -- Report of dogs barking constantly on Doris Court for the last three days.
1038 -- A small black and brown terrier was on the loose near Spring/Allyn.
1058 -- Two counterfeit $100 bills were passed Monday on Main Street. Police took a report.
1225 -- A Signorelli Circle resident asked police to pick up a cat that’s been living in her backyard. It had attacked her in the past, but now it’s friendly toward her. However, it still doesn’t get along with her cat. The stray had attacked and injured her cat, who was now at the vet. The resident wanted to take the stray to a shelter, but she was told she couldn’t because it doesn’t belong to her. The cat is brownish black with white socks.
1651 -- A Jack Russell terrier was briefly reported missing from Andrea Avenue. It turned up a half-hour later.
1657 -- A local resident was the victim of the grandson scam. Someone called them on the phone, fraudulently claimed to be their grandson, and convinced them to wire $600. Police took a fraud report.
1737 -- Police attended the National Night Out event at Lyman Park.
1832 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman having trouble breathing on Pope Street.
2020 -- A Del Campo Court resident reported being attacked verbally and physically by her roommate of six months, who was throwing things, knocking things over, and not taking her meds. Police took a report.
2115 -- Police responded to a noise complaint on Andrea Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
0743 -- Report of an ongoing problem with construction noise starting early in the morning in the Mitchell/Wallis area.
0900 -- Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.
0915 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a truck idling while making deliveries to neighboring businesses on North Crane Avenue.
1131 -- Non-injury accident on Money Way.
1156 -- A dog found on Spring Mountain was identified and returned to its owner thanks to a microchip.
1255 -- Report of a semi truck and trailer trying to cross the Pope Street bridge. It was gone by the time police arrived.
1305 -- Report of an SUV parked in front of a fire hydrant downtown.
1407 -- A moving truck was parked on Fulton Lane right next to Main Street, causing a traffic hazard.
1448 -- Police and fire units responded to a vehicle fire on Spring Mountain Road outside the city limits.
1951 -- Water was running near the Crane Park bocce courts. Police notified Public Works.
2156 -- A black single-fold wallet was reported lost.
2234 -- Police responded to a disturbance on Doris Court.
2346 -- A bent motorcycle license plate was found on Pope Street.
Thursday, Aug. 9
0124 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on College Avenue.
0818 -- Report of a loud leaf blower being used on Kearney Street.
1013 -- Police took a burglary report on Hillview Place.
1222 -- A wallet was reported stolen from a shopping cart in a Hunt Avenue store.
1306 -- A dog was found loose again on Spring Mountain Road, and not for the first time. Police notified the dog’s owners, and said that Napa County Animal Control will be called to pick up him up in the future because he’s outside the city limits.
1329 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy on Allyn Avenue.
1403 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
1802 -- A person on Crane Avenue reported being harassed by a woman who is not welcome on the property.
2138 -- Report of a man walking away from a Main Street restaurant after refusing to pay for his meal. Police arrested the 53-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of refusing to pay, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Friday, Aug. 10
0731 -- Report of big equipment being turned on and off before 8 a.m. on McCorkle Avenue.
1310 -- Police were asked to check on an elderly woman in a wheelchair being escorted to the bank by two men speaking a foreign language. The caller said the woman seemed uncomfortable.
1538 -- A men’s watch was found on a bench on Main Street.
1556 -- Medical aid for a woman who fainted at a Main Street restaurant. She recovered consciousness and declined medical attention.
1609 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail.
2046 -- Police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman near Hunt/Main. The parties were separated and got separate rides back to Napa.
Saturday, Aug. 11
0026 -- Police responded to a Main Street hotel after a guest reported that someone had been knocking and pounding on her door. The man later admitted to knocking on the wrong door.
1025 -- A car was blocking a driveway near Vallejo/Bella Vista.
1142 -- June Bug, a white and black spotted English beagle, jumped out of its owner’s car outside the library and ran away.
1428 -- Non-injury accident at Pope/Allison.
1457 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Main/Spring.
1651 -- Medical aid for a man lying face down on a walkway in front of a Main Street winery.
1723 -- A German shepherd was found on Spring Mountain Road.
Sunday, Aug. 12
0843 -- Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.
1721 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Del Campo Court.
1825 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Grayson.
2015 -- A caller reported being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.
Monday, Aug. 13
1506 -- An out-of-town resident asked police to check on his girlfriend. He said he hadn’t heard from her since Sunday morning and she hadn’t read or responded to his text messages. An officer contacted the girlfriend, who was fine and just slightly annoyed with her boyfriend.
1559 -- A car was repossessed from Charter Oak Avenue.
1631 -- A Main Street resident requested extra patrol due to vehicles, including big rigs, speeding at all times of day, every day, especially in the evening.
2349 -- A girl’s BMX bike was found at the Crane Park skatepark.