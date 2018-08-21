Wednesday, Aug. 15
0920 -- A driver’s license was found on Main Street.
1035 -- Lift assist for a man who’d fallen and scraped himself on Redondo Court.
1344 -- Police took a report on altered currency found on Charter Oak Avenue.
1356 -- Report of possible child abuse on Pope Street.
1408 -- An officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street and warned the driver about using a cell phone while driving.
1421 -- Police were asked to check on a young girl who was holding her head at a bus stop on Grayson Avenue.
1524 -- Medical aid for a possible heart attack victim on Spring Mountain Road.
1704 -- Report of a drunk person leaving a Hunt Avenue store and driving away in a car. Police arrested the 63-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
1907 -- A brown and white dog found near McCorkle/Allison was reunited with her owners.
Thursday, Aug. 16
0143 -- Medical aid for a man having a dental emergency at a Main Street inn.
0358 -- Police were asked to check on a suspicious person using a phone or computer in a car on Del Monte Court. It turned out to be a newspaper delivery person.
1009 -- Non-injury accident in a parking lot on Railroad Avenue.
1110 -- Report of a man urinating on Money Way.
1136 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on Dean York Lane.
1229 -- An outboard boat motor was abandoned on College Avenue.
1310 -- Report of drivers speeding down Edwards Street and using it as a shortcut. The caller almost got hit by several cars.
1351 -- A little brown chihuahua found on Chablis Circle was returned to its owner.
1509 -- Report of a truck traveling with an unsecured load near Main/Vidovich. Police cited the driver for not carrying a license.
1621 -- A suspicious man had been asked to leave a Main Street property at about 8 a.m., but he kept returning. He was washing his feet and seemed a little confused.
1637 -- Medical aid for a woman who fell near the piano at Lyman Park.
1957 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
2050 -- Flashlights were seen on Church Street.
2352 -- A woman was seen going back and forth from her red Explorer on Main Street. It appeared she had removed coins from a newsrack.
Friday, Aug. 17
0257 -- Report of an unattended fire in a barbecue area on Main Street. Police contacted the chef, who said he would be there all night roasting pigs that would take 24 hours to cook.
0702 -- A man asked for police to give him a ride to Glass Mountain Road and stand by while he retrieved items from his ex-girlfriend’s home. His request was passed to the sheriff’s office.
0855 -- A Dean York Lane resident found a dead dove in her back yard. She wasn’t sure if it had some sort of disease, so she wanted help removing it. Wildlife services said it was OK for her to dispose of it herself.
1035 -- A man asked for a peddler’s permit, but police said he didn’t need one because he was representing a nonprofit organization. He and another person would be stationed on the street Saturday and Sunday.
1456 -- A white SUV had been sitting in a parking lot on Inglewood Avenue for about seven weeks.
Saturday, Aug. 18
0227 -- Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.
0833 -- Dudley, a white Maltese wearing a collar and tag, was reported missing from San Ardo Court.
1122 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman having difficulty breathing on Pope Street.
1202 -- A pair of Prada sunglasses were found at the Crane Park bocce courts on Thursday night.
1251 -- Non-injury accident at Adams/Main.
1312 -- A car with expired registration was towed from Meadowcreek/Starr.
1504 -- An out-of-town couple brought in an old chihuahua/dachshund cross that they said had been abandoned by his owner near Main/Charter Oak. They said the dog had wandered away from its owner once and she retrieved him, but after he wandered away again she didn’t retrieve him and drove away. Later, the dog’s owner called inquiring about the dog, who’d been forgotten in the chaos of getting six kids loaded into the car. The owners hadn’t realized the dog was missing until they got home.
1811 -- Report of three young men, possibly underage, drinking beer in a pool area near Mitchell/Saint James.
1901 -- A wallet was found near Charter Oak/Allison.
Sunday, Aug. 19
0352 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a Prius speeding and crossing in to the oncoming lane on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.
0853 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Voorhees Circle.
1308 -- Two bicycles were left on someone’s front lawn on Pratt Avenue. They were gone when police arrived.
1800 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Hunt Avenue.
2233 -- Police arrested a 53-year-old St. Helena/Napa man for an outstanding felony warrant.
Monday, Aug. 20
1109 -- A Doris Court resident asked police to do extra patrol, with the patrol car’s windows down, due to a continual problem with barking dogs. The dogs were quiet at the moment, but the caller was certain they would start up again.
1535 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Pope.
1637 -- A large rectangular sidewalk drain cover had been removed at Pope/Paulson, posing a hazard to pedestrians and animals.
1808 -- Police were asked to check on a vacant house on Scott Street that appeared to have been disturbed or damaged.
1856 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail near Rutherford.
2131 -- Police were asked to check on people who were using a ladder and flashlights to enter an apartment on Railroad Avenue. They told a witness they’d locked themselves out.
2325 -- Medical aid and lift assist on Park Street.
2337 -- Report of a possible fluid or water leak on Charter Oak Avenue.
2338 -- Report of a scooter sitting in front of the PD.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
0311 -- Neighbors were reportedly yelling at each other on Pope Street.