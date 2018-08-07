Tuesday, July 31
0238 -- Medical aid for a person with a lacerated nose on Monte Vista.
1507 -- Non-injury accident at Silverado/Pope.
1518 -- Items such as food, knives, and a large sewing kit were reported stolen from a Hunt Avenue home, possibly by a former caretaker who might still have a key. The resident has asked management to change the locks but hasn’t heard back.
1851 -- Report of people drinking beer and possibly using drugs in a parking lot near Brown Street.
2144 -- Police were asked to check on a man who seemed confused and possibly drunk on Fir Hill Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
0711 -- Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 who’d been passing other cars unsafely on Howell Mountain Road.
1138 -- A car was parked in the wrong direction in a red zone on Spring Street.
1624 -- Report of cars speeding on Crane Avenue.
1833 -- Medical aid on Spring Mountain Court.
Thursday, Aug. 2
0603 -- A skunk was on a Grayson Avenue school campus with a drinking cup stuck on his head. An officer rescued him from his predicament.
1034 -- A car was parked under a “No Parking” sign on Spring Mountain Road.
1249 -- Fake citations were left on cars parked on Grayson Avenue and Hollis Lane.
1252 -- A package was reported missing from Saint James Drive. The shipping company said they’d left it on the porch last week.
1418 -- Police took a grand theft report.
2102 -- Police moved a dead deer from the roadway in the elm tunnel.
2326 -- Report of two suspicious men standing against a rock wall on Pope Street. When the caller walked by them carrying a bag of groceries, one of them said, “Your wallet,” and then “Just kidding.” The caller just kept walking.
Friday, Aug. 3
0508 -- A St. Helena Police Department dispatcher went to Lakeport to help the Lake County Sheriff’s Department field calls during the wildfire.
0657 -- Police arrested a 41-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.
1124 -- Report of someone defrauding an innkeeper on Main Street.
1612 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Oak Avenue.
1749 -- A caller reported an incident in the parking lot of a Main Street store in which a staff member confronted a customer who had a dog in his car. The staff member yelled at the motorist. The caller thought staff had handled the situation terribly. Police referred him to the store’s management.
1855 -- Report of big rigs going back and forth down Spring Street.
1934 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a red Dodge pickup weaving, traveling at varying speeds, and knocking over traffic cones on Highway 29.
2115 -- A toilet was overflowing at Crane Park. Police alerted Public Works.
2344 -- Police cited an unlicensed driver near McCorkle/Mariposa.
Saturday, Aug. 4
0026 -- Report of a verbal disturbance on Main Street, with one man threatening to hurt another man. The suspect was last seen cutting through an alley.
0212 -- Report of a woman angrily screaming at someone at a house on Edwards Street.
1903 -- Report of construction noise occurring after hours without a permit on Crane Avenue.
2022 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting near a pump house near the flood project with a can of gas. Police checked the area.
2107 -- A black and brown female puppy was found near Grayson/Crane.
Sunday, Aug. 5
0111 -- Police contacted four people in a Main Street parking lot and detained one of them, a 24-year-old Napa resident, on suspicion of public intoxication.
1009 -- Report of a reckless driver almost hitting another car while talking on his cell phone on Main Street.
1302 -- Police arrested a 19-year-old St. Helena man for two misdemeanor warrants.
1435 -- A turkey vulture with a broken wing was hobbling around in the middle of the street near Pinot/Chablis.
1600 -- Report of a possible drunk driver speeding and passing over double yellow lines on Highway 29.
1605 -- Report of a possibly intoxicated man trying to get money out of an ATM near Mitchell Drive. He was reportedly screaming, punching at the keypad, and talking about a lot of money. Police cited him.
1627 -- A wallet was found in a Main Street parking lot. Police contacted its owner, who arranged to pick it up.
1704 -- A brand new Camaro was keyed across the hood on Main Street.
1934 -- A woman inquired about an injury she sustained inside a local store. The store will investigate and call her.
2033 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving near Main/Spring.
2102 -- Non-injury lift assist on Meadowcreek Circle.
2128 -- Police were asked to check on a man who was parked in the middle of the road near Dahlia/Magnolia.
2237 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Pope.
Monday, Aug. 6
1004 -- Police issued a traffic citation at Adams/Railroad.
1142 -- Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.
1334 -- Police issued a parking citation at Spring/Money.
1343 -- Report of a white truck parked in a disabled space without a placard. It left before police arrived.
1649 -- A crow was hanging out in front of the Boys & Girls Club.
1805 -- Report of a suspicious man in a Buster Posey jersey trying to break into a car with a screwdriver on Main Street.