Monday, July 16
0827 -- An iPhone was found on Main Street.
0859 -- A German shepherd had attacked a yellow lab on Scott Street on July 11.
1218 -- A caller said she uses the Wappo dog park every day and has been seeing coyotes right at the fence line.
1408 -- A truck knocked down a railroad crossing arm at Vintage Avenue, forcing other cars to drive around it. Police got it out of the road.
1802 -- Two callers reported hearing gunshots from a hill near Madrona Avenue. Police said the property is in the county, and a lot of target practice takes place there.
1837 -- A man stole a 12-ounce Budweiser from a Main Street business and left in a gold Oldsmobile. He acted very agitated when he was confronted. He was a white man in his late 50s or early 60s, with long gray hair and a tattoo on his right shoulder, wearing a tank top, blue jeans and a studded black belt.
1914 -- Report of a homeless camp in a parking lot at the end of Brown Street. People have been seen there at night drinking with an open fire.
2217 -- A strange and threatening note was taped to someone’s front door on Mariposa Lane.
Tuesday, July 17
0903 -- Non-injury accident blocking traffic at Edwards/Hunt.
1131 -- Report of car speeding all morning on Spring Street. The caller said he feels unsafe doing yardwork outside. He asked for the portable speedometer to be moved in front of his house.
1548 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a motorhome parking near La Fata/Vintage. A rusty Camaro also seems to have been parked there for more than three days.
1717 -- The general manager of a restaurant on Charter Oak Avenue wanted to have a car towed from the employee lot. It had been there at least since Friday night. Its owner said he was working on getting it fixed, but it was still there.
1841 -- A guest at a local hotel left pot and a white powder in their room when they checked out. The manager wanted the items destroyed.
2202 -- Police went on foot patrol in the Mariposa/Granada/McCorkle area. Two people had already reported receiving notes on their front doors with messages like “Die, you’re mine.”
Wednesday, July 18
0913 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Brown Street.
1017 -- A loose Rottweiler charged employees on Fulton Lane. They fended it off with shovels. The employees are fine, but the caller said he doesn't appreciate the disrespect for private property. His property is posted “No Trespassing,” but people still let their dogs run loose and defecate, leaving their waste on the ground or in bags hanging on vines. The dog’s owner was a woman who also had a second Rottweiler. Only one of them got loose.
1017 -- Non-injury three-car accident at Main/Grayson. Two cars had to be towed away.
1424 -- Police were asked to contact people outside the post office who were smoking and flicking their ashes on the sidewalk.
1424 -- A person came to the lobby to get their wrecked vehicle released after paying registration fees. The car still had 48 unpaid parking citations, so police didn’t release it.
1426 -- A drug pipe was found on Spring Street near Valley View and Hudson. Police will dispose of it.
1653 -- Medical aid for a 67-year-old man on Voorhees Circle.
1905 -- A friendly white German shepherd was running loose on Sylvaner Avenue.
1911 -- A man stole a black bike from a bike rack in someone’s driveway on Scott Street. He fled down Elmhurst or Madrona. He was described as a balding Hispanic man wearing a blank tank or cutoff T-shift and gray-ish shorts.
2203 -- A caller said she and her boyfriend pulled over to talk to a woman near Main/Adams who couldn’t remember who or where she was, or what she’d been doing. The woman used the caller’s phone to call someone, and then got into a silver Corvette driven by a white man with frizzy hair. The woman was described as a short white woman in her late 20s or early 30s with blond hair.
2203 -- Report of possible child abuse.
2251 -- A black Saab had been parked on Pope Street for long enough to collect spiderwebs. Police cited it.
Thursday, July 19
0926 -- Police responded to a complaint about construction noise.
1032 -- A St. Helena resident reported their credit card had been used in Lake County by an unauthorized person.
1221 -- Olive Avenue residents in the lobby reported recent thefts of some items. While looking around the neighborhood for a scooter and other missing things, they contacted neighbors who’d also found some things missing lately. Police took a report.
1339 -- A maroon pickup was briefly reported stolen from Hunt Avenue. It turned out that the owner had just forgotten where he’d parked it.
1817 -- An officer gave helmets to a single-income parent on College Avenue. While on patrol last week, the officer noticed the kids riding their bikes without helmets.
2001 -- Report of a gray Camry with no plates racing on White Sulphur Springs.
Friday, July 20
0357 -- Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.
0727 -- Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.
1005 -- A golden lab found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
1044 -- Report of a gold Honda speeding and passing illegally near Main/Sulphur Springs.
1219 -- Medical aid on San Lucas Court.
1306 -- Non-injury accident in front of Lyman Park.
1532 -- A brown leather wallet containing credit cards, ID and $400 in cash was reported lost or stolen from a local restaurant a few nights ago.
1551 -- Report of a big rig parked too far out into the road and too close to a fire hydrant on Spring Street.
1802 -- Medical aid for a customer choking in the dining room of a restaurant on Charter Oak Avenue. The person stopped choking momentarily and seemed to be OK.
1922 -- Medical aid for an elderly stroke victim on Pope Street.
2027 -- A person came to the lobby with a citation the CHP had issued regarding window tint. Police recommended that the person go to a window tint company and try to get it removed.
2042 -- Medical aid for an elderly fall victim on College Avenue.
2234 -- Police received a noise complaint about a loud generator near Fulton Lane.
2256 -- Police responded to a Main Street hotel for a dispute between a host and some guests.
2303 -- Non-injury hit-and-run near Dunaweal Lane.
Saturday, July 21
0238 -- St. Helena police assisted Calistoga police with an incident involving several people at Pioneer Park.
0930 -- Someone drove through nine custom-made wooden tables outside a restaurant on Charter Oak Avenue. The tables were valued at $4,000 each.
1036 -- Report of a Kia parked in the wrong direction on Spring Street.
1913 -- Report of a suspicious man mumbling and trying to talk to people outside a Hunt Avenue store.
2042 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a white Explorer who was reportedly weaving and hit a traffic cone on Highway 29 near Galleron Lane.
Sunday, July 22
1237 -- Non-injury accident on Hunt Avenue.
1635 -- A loose dog named Diego was returned to his home.
1938 -- A Del Campo Court resident believed someone had stolen her pain pills.
2215 -- A man said a suspicious truck followed him to the house on Vineyard Avenue where he’s house-sitting. Then it drove away.
Monday, July 23
0218 -- A caller reported hearing footsteps on the gravel outside a house on Vineyard Avenue.