Monday, July 23
0730 -- Two loud bangs were heard behind a bank near Main/Mitchell. Police checked the area and spoke to witnesses who said it had sounded like a blown tire.
0741 -- Medical aid for a man with gout-related foot pain on Main Street.
0814 -- A skunk was tangled in a net on Spring Mountain Road.
0839 -- A black dump trailer was reported stolen from Vineyard Avenue. It had a toolbox over the hitch area and a small amount of garbage inside. It was last seen on Friday.
0911 -- Two power saws were reported stolen from a construction site on Dean York Lane.
1442 -- Medical aid for a woman with possible seizures on Laguna Seca Court.
1753 -- Report of a reckless driver weaving and driving slowly on Silverado Trail.
2114 -- Report of an intoxicated woman sitting at a bar without ordering anything. The 44-year-old St. Helena woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 24
0705 -- Report of construction noise starting too early on Dean York Lane.
0923 -- A neighbor on Madrona Avenue has contacted nearby landscape workers on multiple occasions regarding violations of the Municipal Code, as well as racial slurs. The caller was unaware until today, but asked for advice on how to handle the situation. The caller’s wife said she’d already handled things, and she’d let the police know if there are more problems.
1141 -- Public Works reported a water leak on Grayson Avenue. They asked police to help get some parked cars out of the way.
1219 -- Report of a Buick and a Subaru parked on McCorkle Avenue for a month.
Wednesday, July 25
0824 -- Via an interpreter, a man asked why St. Helena police had showed up at his former workplace yesterday and said he owed $11,000. It turned out that the officer was from Solano County, not St. Helena. Police recommended that he contact that agency.
0918 -- Report of a truck heading down Main Street with an unstable load. The caller said pallets were stacked too high and were starting to tilt. Police checked the area.
0941 -- A person inquired about how to get an exemption to allow a motorhome to be parked on Kearney Street for 21 days due to construction. People will also be living in the motorhome for 14 days. Police recommended talking to City Hall about an encroachment permit and added the Municipal Code that prohibits “camping” in a vehicle.
1316 -- Report of a white utility van near Main/Charter Oak, pulling a black trailer resembling the one that was reported stolen from Vineyard Avenue. Police checked the area.
1328 -- Public Works told police that a security guard would be posted at the library due to the building’s security system being down. It should be fixed in a day or so.
1441 -- Police cited a car with registration that had expired in 2016.
1615 -- Report of two dogs left in a car on Oak Avenue. It was gone when police arrived.
1618 -- Firefighters responded to a grass fire on Conn Valley Road.
1635 -- Police issued a parking citation near Adams Street.
1837 -- A juvenile came to the lobby to talk to an officer, who offered some advice.
2004 -- A mother asked an officer to meet with her 10-year-old son who’s been refusing to wear a helmet while riding his scooter.
2352 -- Medical aid for an elderly man with a malfunctioning pacemaker on Pope Street.
Thursday, July 26
0041 -- Report of a man lying on the ground on Stockton Street. He was just tired, and a friend arrived to take him home.
0844 -- Police served a warrant on Hudson Avenue and arrested a 49-year-old St. Helena woman. The warrant was for failure to appear in court on prior charges of resisting arrest.
1148 -- A person received a scam phone call from someone claiming their computer had been hacked and requesting money. The person didn’t fall for it.
1259 -- Two men in a gold Prius reportedly drove by an area near Oak/Tainter where some boys were walking, and possibly followed the boys for a bit. The men yelled racial slurs, but it wasn’t clear whether they were insulting the boys or just talking loudly to each other. Police checked the area.
1543 -- Medical aid for an elderly man with stomach pain on Crinella Drive.
1712 -- Report of a reckless driver in a pickup near Main/Hunt.
1721 -- An expired credit card was found on Spring Street.
1933 -- A trailer that had been stolen from Vineyard Avenue was returned by a man who quickly left the area. Officers arrived to the place on Spring Street where he was working and arrested the 53-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
2216 -- A woman missed the bus and came to the police department to inquire about bus schedules. Dispatch called a cab to pick her up.
2303 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
2328 -- Report of an SUV parked in front of a “No Parking” sign on Church Street. It was gone when police arrived.
Friday, July 27
0133 -- Non-injury lift assist on Park Street.
0927 -- A white delivery truck was parked in the middle of Fulton Lane.
1335 -- A Del Campo Court resident got a phone call from people with heavy accents who said her Social Security number had been red-flagged and she should call back. When she called back, she realized the call was fraudulent and hung up. She also notified the Social Security Administration.
1531 -- Report of two men shifting boxes around between two cars near Mitchell/St. James. The caller said it seemed suspicious due to the recent thefts in town. Police contacted the men, who turned out to have gotten a dead car battery while they were delivering Amazon packages.
1602 -- An officer retrieved stolen property from a car on Spring Street.
1837 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman with chest pains.
2345 -- A caller heard footsteps and a barking dog on Vineyard Avenue. Police checked the area.
Saturday, July 28
0734 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding at 80+ mph near Main/Pope.
1126 -- A hawk was stuck in a batting cage near Crane Avenue.
1343 -- Medical aid for a sick person on San Lucas Court.
1437 -- Medical aid for a woman in her 20s who fell and hit her head on Main Street.
1622 -- A white Lexus reportedly hit a guard rail on Spring Mountain Road. Police arrested the 58-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of DUI.
1808 -- Report of suspicious cars in the parking lot of a church on Spring Street.
1816 -- Medical aid on Spring Mountain Court.
2150 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a man who’d walked away from the Crestwood Behavioral Health facility in Angwin. He was a tall white man with curly blond hair, wearing a white shirt and black pants.
2354 -- Report of four suspicious men sitting in a truck on Monte Vista. They told police they’d just finished visiting friends.
Sunday, July 29
0013 -- Report of a reckless driver in a Ford Taurus who hit construction cones and almost hit another car between Rutherford and St. Helena. Police pulled the car over and determined that the driver was not drunk.
0216 -- Report of a possible drunk driver leaving a Main Street bar.
0936 -- Loud music was coming from an apartment building on McCorkle Avenue.
1320 -- A couple ran out of gas in a church parking lot on Spring Street. An officer brought them enough fuel to get home to Calistoga.
1854 -- Charlie, a brown and white German short-haired pointer, escaped from the Wappo Park dog park. He’s wearing a collar and has a microchip.
2203 -- Police responded to a disturbance at a Main Street business. Drunk guests were reportedly screaming at employees.
2246 -- A car hit a parked trailer on McCorkle Avenue. The driver walked off toward Mariposa Lane. He was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.
2342 -- Police received a loud music complaint on Vineyard Avenue.
Monday, July 30
0051 -- Report of a suspicious person in a parked pickup on Hunt Avenue for two hours. Police arrested the 45-year-old Santa Ana man for an outstanding felony warrant.
0434 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman with leg pain on San Juan Court.
1256 -- Two large moving trucks were blocking Church Street. An officer provided traffic control while they left.