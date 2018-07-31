St. Helena Police Officer Stephanie Lupien said her "gut feeling" helped her discover a fire and evacuate Archetype restaurant on June 29, earning her a City Council proclamation honoring her "courage" and "selfless service."
While on patrol at about 11 a.m., Lupien noticed some brown smoke coming out of the restaurant’s chimney. She said she immediately parked, entered the restaurant, and approached the staff, who assured her that the smoke was caused by their pizza oven warming up for lunch service.
Trusting her intuition, Lupien asked to check for herself. As light smoke started to fill the inside of the restaurant, Archetype’s manager came up to Lupien and confessed that he was concerned as well. In a matter of minutes, the smoke coming from the chimney became completely black.
That was when Lupien’s initial gut feeling prompted her to take action. She told dispatch to send the fire department and began to evacuate the building.
After evacuating the dining room and a few surrounding buildings, she went back inside to make sure everyone had made it out safely. To her astonishment, she found “some people in the kitchen putting stuff away. I said you have to get out now."
After the fire department had taken charge of the situation, she went outside and approached a family that had been waiting to enter for lunch. Surprisingly, they told her they had no idea that this was going on.
The fire was confined to a flue over an oven, and there were never any visible flames. Lupien said she cannot imagine how things would have turned out if she hadn’t stopped by the restaurant to investigate. Archetype remained closed until July 21.
Lupien has lived in Napa for three years and graduated last summer from the Police Academy. Working in the St. Helena wine industry helped her get a view of the type of town she would like to work for after graduation.
“Working for the city of St. Helena had always been my first choice and I am very lucky to be working here,” Lupien said while sharing how she first fell in love with the town.
She had never experienced the evacuation of a building during her eight months of working for the St. Helena Police Department.
Moments before being recognized at the July 24 council meeting, Lupien recalled what she once learned at the Police Academy: "You are going to get those gut feelings, and just act on them. Go with your gut.”
Since the incident, Lupien has not talked to the restaurant’s staff, but she plans to visit sometime soon.
“I am just doing my job and tonight’s recognition from the City Council is something I was not expecting," she said. "It was a bit of a shock to me. But it does help me feel like I was able to help people get out of a situation that could have been worse in a matter of minutes.”
Editor's Note: Alani Flores is a St. Helena High Schoool graduate and will be studying journalism at UC Davis in the fall. Reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this story.