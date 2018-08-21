St. Helena’s Steves Hardware celebrates 140 years in business
Whether the problem is a leaky faucet, a creaky front step, a busted saw, or a dinner with more guests than there are table settings, St. Helenans react with a variation on the following words: “Let me run over to Steves.”
It’s a phrase that’s been said around town for 140 years, even as local-serving mainstays like Mel’s and Ben Franklin have been replaced by wine tasting rooms and high-end boutiques, and as thriving middle-class neighborhoods have given way to blocks of vacation homes.
Amid threats from big-box stores, online shopping and declining foot traffic, the oldest store in St. Helena has survived by focusing on service and selection, said co-owner Ron Menegon.
“We pride ourselves on good service,” he said. “A lot of it comes down to having product in stock and knowledgeable people."
“But that being said, anybody who’s honest with you will say that retail isn’t as good as it used to be,” he added. “We’ve spent decades trying to keep tourists out, and we’ve done a really good job of it.”
Has the lack of tourists hurt even a classically local-serving store like Steves?
“Oh yes, absolutely,” Menegon said. “Foot traffic creates potential sales. If you get people coming in, you don’t know what you’re going to sell them. (The lack of foot traffic) has hurt both sides of the store – probably a little more on housewares, but even on hardware. At one time we might have sold a pocketknife or something to some person who was here visiting. They’re not walking in to see that anymore.”
Brothers Ron and Gary Menegon run the store alongside Ron’s wife Ann, their daughter Courtney, and 12 employees.
Ron and Gary’s father Ve Menegon and his partner Jerry Gard bought the store in 1955 from Warren Steves, the son of founder John Henry Steves.
The early years
J.H. Steves came to St. Helena in 1877 and got a job as a tinsmith working for W.L. Phillips, who had a hardware, plumbing and tinning business. On Aug. 13, 1878, Steves bought the tinning and plumbing branches of the business, operating his new store in several buildings until moving into the first floor of the Odd Fellows building in the 1880s.
According to an invoice from 1892, Steves offered ranges, stoves, tinware, fine cutlery, terra cotta, sewer and drain pipes; and plumbing, steam and gas fittings.
A Steves ad from 1889 touts Oliver Chilled Plows and the new Deering mower: “One lever for both lifting and raising. The simplest machine made. Everything warranted. Call in and examine it.”
St. Helena had just been incorporated in 1876, and J.H. Steves was instrumental in building the new city’s infrastructure. He helped form St. Helena’s first water company, installed the city’s first coal gas pipes and sewer lines, installed the town’s first telephone switchboard in his store, served as a trustee of the St. Helena Grammar School for 19 years, and helped organize the first St. Helena Cemetery Association, where he served as secretary for more than 50 years.
Steves Hardware served businesses well outside St. Helena. The first phone connected the store with the mines up in Pope Valley, and when the miners would call in an order, J.H. Steves would load up his horse-drawn buggy with picks, shovels and dynamite and spend a day or two traveling to Pope Valley, Gary Menegon said.
When Steves was officially incorporated in 1906, the Star praised the business as “evidence of what honesty, unswerving integrity, fair dealing and careful attention to business will do, even in a small town.”
According to his 1954 obituary in the Napa Register, Steves was a Mason for 71 years, an Odd Fellow for 82 years, and member of the St. Helena Volunteer Fire Department since he arrived in town in 1877.
Steves died at the age of 102, with the Register describing him as the county’s oldest citizen.
Menegons take over
Like Steves, Ve Menegon went from working in a hardware store to owning one. Ron Menegon recalled him as the sort of guy who could fix anything, which made him a natural fit for the hardware business.
Ve was working at Olney’s down the street when he and his friend Jerry Gard, who also worked at Olney’s, asked Warren Steves if he’d ever be interested in selling Steves. When they agreed on a deal in 1955, Menegon and Gard kept the Steves name.
In those days, family-owned wineries were an important source of business, and tool sales were strong.
“It wasn’t uncommon for my dad to order 100 of one particular shovel to get ready for the vineyard season,” Ron Menegon remembered.
Chainsaws, lawnmowers, drills, sanders, and fishing, hunting and sporting goods were also big sellers.
Gard retired in the early 1980s, and the store moved from the Odd Fellows building into its current location in 1992. Ve Menegon stayed involved in the store until the early 2000s, by which time his sons had taken the reins.
Second generation and beyond
Under the leadership of Ron and Gary, Steves has seen increased competition from big-box stores and websites like Amazon. It’s watched its customer base shrink as full-time residents have been replaced by second-homeowners and other people who are less likely to shop at a local hardware store.
“A lot of people who rent these high-priced homes are not coming in on the weekend to buy a quart of paint and a paintbrush like the old-timers used to do,” Ron Menegon said.
The second generation of Menegons built a separate 3,000-square-foot housewares department in what was previously a parking lot next to the store. Housewares have been an important part of Steves’ business since the 1960s, but they didn’t get their own space until 2008.
Business is tough, but Steves is adapting to the changing times. Ron Menegon said the store is trying to establish more of an online presence and make some inventory adjustments to meet demand.
The bird department has grown from about eight feet to 24 feet within the last seven or eight years. Gardening, electrical and plumbing supplies, barbecues, and toys, games and puzzles have also been strong sellers.
Meanwhile, Ron and Ann’s daughter Courtney has become deeply involved in running the store, suggesting that a third-generation Menegon could keep the store going after the second generation retires.
“We still do a good business,” Ron Menegon said. “What’s going to happen 10 years ago I have no idea. But I’m sure Steves will be here.”
The St. Helena Historical Society assisted with this article by providing historic records, photos and an obituary of J.H. Steves.