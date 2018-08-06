The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Vintage Hall.
The board is scheduled to discuss the following topics:
- Board policies on inter-district attendance
- Parent trainings for the 2018-2019 school year
- Recommendation to increase pay for substitute teachers
- A $30,000 contract with the city of St. Helena to provide after-school enrichment programs for primary and elementary school students
- Declaration of intention to fund preschool scholarships
- Establishment of an irrevocable trust to pre-fund post-employment benefits
- Presentations by California School Employees Association #287 and the UpValley Family Centers.