The city of St. Helena is recruiting applicants for open seats on the Planning Commission, Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee, and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Planning Commission: One seat for a four-year term ending June 30, 2022.
Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee: One seat and one alternate seat for two-year terms, plus one alternate seat for a one-year term.
Parks and Recreation Commission: One seat for a two-year term.
Applications may be obtained at City Hall, 1480 Main St., and at cityofsthelena.org under “Forms and Permits” and “Boards and Commission Application.”
All positions are appointed by the City Council. Applications must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 10. For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.org.