Supervisor Diane Dillon and representatives of PG&E and other agencies will hold a community meeting on fire prevention and emergency preparedness at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Angwin Volunteer Fire Station, 275 College Ave. in Angwin.
Dillon will host representatives of PG&E and other agencies working on emergency preparedness to share information and answer questions about fire prevention programs and activity in Angwin.
The presentation will be at 6 p.m., followed by an open house from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
RSVP to Nelson.Cortez@countyofnapa.org.