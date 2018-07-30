Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, will host his Annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.
Thompson has invited as his special guests Congressman Ben Ray Luján and Congressman Hakeen Jeffries. Luján represents New Mexico’s Third Congressional district and is chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Jeffries represents the Eight Congressional District of New York and he is co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
All are invited to attend and experience an evening with family and friends. The evening includes wines, a silent auction, food, and music by Atmos Trio.
Free electronic recycling will be available at the event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., where you can get rid of the old cell phones, computers, fax machines and all outdated electronics.
Tickets are $25 for adults, and children under 12 years are free. Free tickets for students are available only by signing up on the website. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at the door the day of the event, or at mikethompsonforcongress.com.
For more information, call Mary Jane Bowker at 226-8989.