Researchers from leading cancer centers nationwide will discuss the latest advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Answer for Cancer Research Symposium in the Historic Barrel Room, V Marketplace in Yountville.
The symposium, which is free and open to the public, is part of the 20th annual V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, a yearly signature event to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Members of the V Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee will describe current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments to cancer. Two doctors, William Nelson and Nancy Davidson will discuss the major advances in cancer research and breast cancer research in the last 25 years.
The V Foundation Wine Celebration will be honoring vintners and breast cancer survivors Lauren Ackerman, Karen Aldoroty, Suzanne Pride Bryan, Gina Gallo, Robin Lail, and Beth Novak Milliken, in memory of Mary Weber Novak, with a grant in their names for breast cancer research.
Guests will also receive an update from cancer survivor Jay Ferrick, who was diagnosed when he was 5 years old. In 2001, the V Foundation awarded a Vintner Grant in honor of Dick and Ann Grace for neuroblastoma research at UCSF on behalf of Ferrick.
For more information, call 963-0611 or visit winecelebration.org.