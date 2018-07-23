So much to tell you today! Let me start with more good news about the Street Piano at Lyman Park. Bill Ryan sends along the attached photo of Andrew, a San Francisco man who stopped to play some classical music on it. Andrew told Bill he took up the piano in college. Twice he said, "Thanks for the piano,” Bill says. Thank you, Bill and everyone else who got a new piano up and running after the old one was damaged by a vandal.
If you’re looking for an artsy outing, Nimbus Arts has you covered. Anne Pentland is teaching a family art class on “The Masters” and a Summer Watercolor Workshop; Vincent Serrano Pagniucci is teaching Linoleum Block Printing; talented sisters Melissa and Mercedes Baker are teaching a “Tiny Shiny” class; and Helen Jane Hearn is leading a fun Sip & Paint with plenty of wine and art. See NimbusArts.org for class times and fees.
Kent Harris is the latest St. Helena native to be recognized for his academic achievement. A computer science major, Kent was named to Drew University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester, with a GPA of 3.6 or better. I’m sure parents Sharon and John Harris are proud of their son’s accomplishments on Drew’s New Jersey campus, which is not far outside New York City.
Also on the academic front, two St. Helena students have graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Emma Hampson, a 2014 graduate of Justin-Siena High School, majored in neuroscience and religious studies. Lillian Gilpin, a 2014 graduate of St. Helena High School, majored in politics. Congratulations to both!
Last week’s Star had two write-ups about the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. The most intriguing events to me are the public readings and receptions being held at local wineries. Poet and teacher Caroline Goodwin is offering free discussions at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library to warm you up for that evening’s featured author: Camille Dungy and Howard Norman on Monday, July 30; Carl Philips and Lauren Groff on Tuesday, July 31; and Brenda Hillman and Lan Chang on Wednesday, Aug. 1. I’ve read Norman’s “The Bird Artist” and Groff’s “Fate and Furies,” and a friend of mine whose own poetry has been published raves about Hillman’s work. Goodwin's discussions sound like just the thing to get you into the literary mood before you attend the readings.
You’ve probably noticed all the construction underway at Merryvale Vineyards. Now Merryvale is kicking off a live music series at 4:30 p.m. Fridays on its new Tasting Terrace. The lineup consists of Al James on July 27, David Ronconi on Aug. 3, Justin Diaz on Aug. 10, David Ronconi on Aug. 17, Jackson Rohm on Aug. 24, Al James on Aug. 31, Justin Diaz on Sept. 7, Jeff Campbell on Sept. 14, Al James on Sept. 21, Jeff Campbell on Sept. 28, Alex Kash on Oct. 5, Justin Brown on Oct. 12, and David Ronconi on Oct. 19.
A small update on Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. The location is now confirmed to be Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm, the same as last year’s. Tickets to the dinner and auction are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
Speaking of animal-related fundraisers, Napa Humane is holding its seventh annual Walk for Animals on Sunday, Aug. 5, at Napa’s Riverfront. Humans and canines are invited to walk the riverside path and stop at the Oxbow Commons for music, contests and fun. There will be prizes for “Best Dog Costume” and “Best Dog Trick,” so get creative. Register at napahumane.org/walk-for-animals.