Firefighters seem to have gotten the upper hand on the horrendous fire in Lake County. Even though it hasn’t burned as many homes as last year’s fires, it’s still caused widespread hardship for our neighbors. The St. Helena Police Department graciously stepped in and answered the call for Mutual Aid. Dispatch Supervisor Kelly Bianco worked the phones at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center. Meanwhile, Officer Stephanie Lupien (the heroine of the Archetype fire) patrolled the mostly empty streets of Lucerne, Nice and Clearlake Oaks, watching out for looters, helping out folks who didn’t or couldn’t evacuate, and even buying some dog food to deliver to hungry dogs. What a classy gesture!
***
Fans of Jay Greene’s historical lectures should mark their calendars for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, when Jay’s next series kicks off at the St. Helena Public Library. “Erinn go Bragh,” a two-part history of Ireland from prehistoric times to the Troubles of the 1920s, runs Sept. 18-25, followed by the three-part “Schism: A History of the Protestant Reformation” on Oct. 9, 16 and 23, and then “A Golden Spike & A Bond of Iron” on the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad on Nov. 13. Further talks on ancient Rome, Charlemagne, the British monarchy and partisanship in American politics are scheduled for February through April. A tip of the cap to the library’s Friends & Foundation for sponsoring the talks.
***
Local foodies might know Trevor Eliason as head chef at Press just south of town, and previously as executive chef and culinary director at Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel. Trevor is off to a new job as executive chef at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Sonoma County. Trevor will create dishes for the winery’s food and wine pairings, oversee private estate dinners and events, and oversee a two-acre organic vegetable and herb garden. Congratulations, Trevor.
***
Next Thursday, Aug. 23, is Latino Heritage Night at the St. Helena Public Library. Hispanic Heritage Month doesn’t officially start until September, but the library is getting an early start with an evening of Mexican pastries, crafts, and traditional Latin American songs performed by Patty Guijosa and Coro Voices. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m., and all are welcome.
***
Just in case you bought tickets and didn’t get the word, the White Barn’s Harvest Hoedown originally set for Saturday, Aug. 18, has been cancelled. White Barn fans can get their next fix with a pair of one-act plays, “The President’s Widow” and “Road Trip,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.
***
The vineyards are alive with the sound of music – oh sorry, too corny? Music in the Vineyards continues through Aug. 26, and founding artistic director Michael Adams will stop by Rianda House at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, to talk about “Classical Music Child Prodigies: The Geniuses Who Changed History.” Michael, who plays viola with the Minnesota Orchestra, will talk about the early lives of virtuoso musicians and how their success as children went on to affect their lives and careers.
***
That last item reminds me of the genius of young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as recounted by English scientist and lawyer Daines Barrington. When Wolfgang was visiting London at the age of 8, Barrington sat him down at a harpsichord and handed him a complicated score he’d never seen. Wolfgang instantly started playing it flawlessly. Then Barrington asked him to improvise an operatic love song, which Wolfgang did extemporaneously and with great aplomb. Imagine Barrington’s excitement as he made one last request of Wolfgang: Improvise for me a song of rage, he told him. Wolfgang’s little fingers went into overdrive. Barrington later wrote that he “beat his harpsichord like a person possessed, rising sometimes in his chair.” What an amazing talent!