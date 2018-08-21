Remember the quaint old days when you'd would receive an obviously fake “check” for $1 million or so – the catch being that you could, perhaps, maybe, potentially be eligible to enter a sweepstakes for that amount if you were so kind as to buy Product X from a company you’d never heard of? Alas, the scams have become more devious, high-tech and heartless than ever, especially when they target the elderly. I was saddened by last week’s police log entry in which a local resident wired $600 to a scoundrel who called on the phone claiming to be their grandson. Please beware, Dear Readers.
***
John Palmer at Nature Select Foods sends word that Victoria Moore (née Rutherford) has returned to the staff. A member of St. Helena High School’s Class of 1977, Moore has had quite a career: licensed beautician, hostess at Silverado Brewing Company, owner of a gluten-free bakery, and Nature Select employee from 2002 through 2008. Palmer says Moore’s “abiding passion for the science of health and wellness motivated her return to this field.” Welcome back, Victoria!
***
Attention, Vineyard Valley residents and anyone else interested in mobile home rent stabilization. The city is hosting an informational workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the firehouse. It’s a complex subject, and it should be interesting to learn all the ins and outs.
***
St. Helena’s Juliet Vonturi, bursting with evident pride, sends word that her silk textiles will be featured in Georgina Rice’s showroom open house at this September’s Fall into Fabrics at the San Francisco Design Center. Congratulations, Juliet!
***
In nonprofit news, Nate Weis of Silver Oak and Twomey Cellars has been elected to the board of directors of the American Red Cross’ California Northwest Chapter. I’m glad that such an important group has an Upvalley voice.
***
Now to two interrelated topics that have sadly come to the fore recently: mental health issues and how they may related to gun violence. Adventist Health is hosting a free seminar at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Yountville Community Center Heritage Room, 6516 Washington St. Dr. Ken Robbins, chief clinical officer for mental health at Adventist Health St. Helena and Vallejo, and Dr. Amy Barnhorst, vice chair of community psychiatry at UC Davis’ Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, will discuss “public perceptions about mass shooters and how they influence our ideas about mental illness and violence, epidemiology of gun violence and laws targeted at people with mental illness and the effectiveness of those laws.” They will also address post-traumatic stress disorder. Space is limited, so RSVP to (877) 596-0644.
***
As many of us have learned, Medicare can be rather complex. Rianda House and the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) are presenting a free, unbiased informational seminar at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. Learn about Part A, Part B, Part D, Advantage Plans, penalties, timelines – the whole ball of wax, as my uncle used to say. Reserve a seat by calling 526-4108.
***
This last one’s a bit of a drive, but we gardeners are a determined lot. The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County are hosting a public gardening workshop on “Houseplants for Health & Happiness” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way. Learn the basics of houseplants – soil, light, water, fertilizer – and go home with a starter plant. The plants are free, and the seminar is only $5. Register at ucanr.edu/2018houseplants.