Is it me or does the brooding new paint job on the St. Clement house north of town convey a certain gothic grandeur worthy of Ann Radcliffe? Count me as a fan, although historical purists are welcome to disagree.
***
The St. Helena Public Library is turning into a circus – but I mean that in a nice way. The library is marking the end of its summer reading program with a party featuring circus artists Coventry and Kaluza at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2. Expect juggling, hula hooping, acrobatics, music, comedy and lots of all-ages fun.
***
The St. Helena United Methodist Church is offering a three-night children’s program from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Aug. 3, 10 and 17. Go out to a nice dinner, watch a movie, or just hang out at home while kids ages 4-12 enjoy crafts, games, snacks and fun with the Parents Night Out Team at the church’s Fellowship Hall. There’s a suggested donation of $25 per child – which, if you’ve ever hired a babysitter, is a steal. Proceeds will help repair the church stairs. To RSVP, email shofficeumc@aim.com or call Dawn Leininger at 302-5187.
***
Congratulations to local artist Sheila Ticen, whose oil paintings will be on display during August at the St. Helena Public Library. Sheila is a member of the St. Helena Painters’ Guild who will be familiar to fans of Open Studios Napa Valley. She’ll attend an artist reception at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. The library’s Friends & Foundation will provide refreshments.
***
Attention, fellow dairy fans: Cheese specialist Gail Bickett is hosting an afternoon of “California Cheez’n” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Rianda House. Learn about all manner of cheeses – Northern Californian, artisan, raw, pasteurized – and find out how goat, cow and sheep milk affect aromas and flavors. The $10 admission includes cheese and wine, but be sure to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 6.
***
While you’re at Rianda House, check out the new exhibit featuring former Napa County Poet Laureate Beclee Wilson’s paintings and poems. The exhibit runs Aug. 6 through Sept. 28, and there will be an artist reception at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5.
***
The next time you’re downtown, wish a belated happy birthday to Woodson, the canine art connoisseur who welcomes visitors to the Christopher Hill Gallery. He turned 3 years old last Friday. Christopher says the lovable Samoyed is a big draw for people who walk up the stairs to see Woodson and the paintings.
***
Two weekends ago, former Angwinites Phil and Denise Toohey and their daughter Kaitlyn were in town for the wedding of Erika Trez and Matthias Mueller. The reception was at Crane Park, and Denise reported that the bride wore her great-grandmother’s wedding dress. On the following day, the Tooheys attended St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Calistoga and enjoyed a service by Father Mac, their former rector from Grace Episcopal Church.
***
I was pleased to see an Upvalley winery winning big at the 2018 Global Wine Awards, held June 18-20 in Las Vegas. Frank Family Vineyards of Calistoga won Best in Show, White Wine for its late-harvest Chardonnay. Congratulations to Todd Graff and the Frank Family team.
***
I’d be remiss if I failed to mention vintner Warren Winiarski’s incredible $3.3 million (not a typo) donation to UC Davis for its library of wine writing. What a generous gift!