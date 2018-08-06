I know it feels early, but school is already resuming. Wednesday, Aug. 15, is the first day of school in the St. Helena Unified School District. That means a few things. First, slow down while you're driving and keep an extra-close eye out for kids walking to and from school. Second, consider volunteering as a tutor at the primary and elementary schools. The UpValley Family Centers is looking for tutors to devote one or two hours a week from September through the end of the school year. What a great chance to make a lasting contribution to a child’s education – plus, kids are just downright fun! Contact Carolyn Dunn at cdunn@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
Speaking of the Family Center, you might not have heard of Ninos Activos/Active Kids, a free weekly playgroup for caregivers and kids ages 2-5. Playgroups take place in St. Helena and Calistoga, and volunteers are needed to help build early literacy skills, socialization and cognitive development. If you want to help, contact Carolyn at the email address listed above.
Before I move on from the Family Center, allow me to welcome three new staff members: education manager Zach Guzik, economic success manager Joleen Cantera, and development director Charlotte Hajer. Greetings, and thanks for taking on such an important role in our community.
This will be a hot ticket, Dear Readers. As part of the perpetually sold-out Music in the Vineyards, Highland Street Quartet is performing a free concert at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Rianda House. Coached by Paul Biss, the ensemble is this year’s featured act in the String Quartet Apprentice Program. These are real pros who’ve played in master classes, competitions and international festivals. RSVP by Aug. 13 by calling 963-8555.
Also at Rianda House, Napa Valley College writing professor Ana Manwaring will discuss “Autobiography, Memoir, or Biography – Which is best to tell my legacy?” at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. She will lead a discussion of different ways of translating life experiences into literature.
Find the hero in you ... the next St. Helena Community Blood Drive is 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the St. Helena Firehouse, 1480 Main St. The blood drive is sponsored by Blood Center of the Pacific. To schedule your blood donation, call 888-393-GIVE or visit bloodheroes.com, click "Locate a Blood Drive" and enter "sthelena."
Congratulations to recent St. Helena High School graduate Eliza Ruston, who was awarded a scholarship from the Art Association Napa Valley. She started taking art classes at RLS Middle School and continued at the high school with art teacher Silvia Seyve. She’s been interested in photography since her junior year, and this fall she’ll be studying Theater/Film and Digital Production at UC-Riverside. Good luck, Eliza!
Congratulations of a very different sort to Henry Wofford, the new public information and outreach officer for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. He’s not a cop – he’s actually an experienced TV anchor and reporter who’s won multiple Emmys during stints in California, Indiana, Michigan and Nevada. Henry will share information with the media and the community. Welcome to the valley, sir.
Have you ever seen a hawk dive toward a hapless rodent? There are few things in nature that are more chillingly graceful. Meet a live hawk and watch it in flight during WILD St. Helena’s next visit to the St. Helena Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Rebecca Rosen, a professional falconer, will talk about how she uses falcons and other raptors to help farmers “protect their crops from unwanted visitors,” as the library’s calendar demurely puts it. Learn about raptor biology and find out how to help birds of prey from your own backyard. Bring the whole family – it should be thrilling and informative.
Attentive readers of the Star might remember a St. Helena Farmers’ Market column from a few weeks ago that mentioned vendor Johnathan Bigelow of Bella Massimo Organics, which produces cold-processed soaps that are said to be especially good for moisturizing sensitive skin. Now I hear that the company’s organic bar soap, protective gym soap and lip balm are being stocked at Nature Select Foods at Main and Pope. Sounds like just the thing during this hot, dry summer.
One last reminder: The deadline is Friday, Aug. 10, to apply for open seats on the Planning Commission, Active Transportation/Sustainability Committee, and Parks and Recreation Commission. Find the application at cityofsthelena.org or contact City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos at 968-2742 or ctzafopoulos@cityofsthelena.com.