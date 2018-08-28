Do you find it odd that one of the St. Helena's liveliest events of the year takes place in the cemetery? I think it's wonderful. Read on ...
***
The St. Helena Historical Society’s annual Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Walk is set for 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. Enter the cemetery at the main gate at 2461 Spring St. and hear informative, amusing and enlightening accounts of local history, courtesy of reenactors from St. Helena High School’s drama program. This year’s theme is German stories, so expect to learn about the likes of Charles Krug. Questions? Call 967-5502 or email shstory@shstory.org.
***
Napa County is updating its strategic plan, and it wants your input. There will be community meetings in each supervisorial district, and we in Supervisor Diane Dillon’s district will get our turn to weigh in at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at St. Helena High School. Registration (encouraged but not required) will be at countyofnapa.org/2414/Napa-County-Strategic-Plan, where you'll also find an online survey.
***
The good folks at the St. Helena Public Library do their darnedest to promote their monthly movie nights, but they’re hampered by a licensing restriction, so they can’t actually announce the title of the movie. So it’s a bit of a guessing game. Here are some hints: a girls volleyball team, coping with the loss of their team captain, trying to win the state championship, based on a true story … some Google sleuthing should help you find the title. The family-friendly movie’s showing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the library.
***
You have to feel for the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated. First their beloved Silverado Brewing Company closed down, so they moved their monthly meetings to Cindy’s. Then Cindy’s went the way of the 99-cent milkshake, leaving the group in search of another restaurant. It looks like they’ve settled on Brasswood for their next meeting at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. The guest speaker will be Bay Area Assemblymember Catharine Baker, who will discuss voter and ballot integrity. To reserve a spot, call Bev at 963-3148 by Sept. 5.
***
Eileen R. Tabios is out with a new anthology from Paloma Press called “Humanity, Volume 1.” Edited by Tabios, a prolific St. Helena poet, the book features 21 contributors reflecting upon “humanity’s explorations, often struggles, with itself in a variety of contexts.” The contributors include Tabios herself and Audrey Ward, former pastor at the St. Helena United Methodist Church. Ward’s essay concerns children: “If we pay attention to creating a world that’s fit for children we will also enjoy living there,” she writes. Proceeds from the book support UNICEF USA’s emergency relief campaigns on the U.S.-Mexico border and in Syria. Find it at Main Street Books, Barnes and Noble, and that behemoth book-selling website the name of which I hardly need utter.
***
Justin Meyer's Project Hope is inviting people on an Amazon adventure to set up water filtration systems in remote Brazilian villages. You'll spend four days living on a boat, and there will be time for exotic fishing and resort relaxation in Panama. The cost is $3,500, and the trip is scheduled for Sept. 21-29. Call Justin at 200-1016 or go to ProjectHope.Me.
***
Talk about a wonderful time ... I went to a world premiere of an original musical, "Snow White: The Mirror's Revenge," written and directed by Jay Hartlove. The thoroughly enjoyable musical was in a delightful small theater, the Bay Area Stage in Vallejo and this weekend is the last performance, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m., on Sunday. One of the characters is James (Jimmy) Adams, a most jovial checker at St. Helena's Sunshine Foods. He plays Father Heinrich. For details and tickets visit mirrorsrevenge at Eventbrite.com.
***
I’ve been hearing a lot of concerns about traffic – not just about the usual Spring Street Speed Demons (tsk tsk, you know who you are), but about folks who are having trouble navigating the construction zones on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Yountville. Please be extra careful out there, especially at night. The shifting lanes are especially confounding to visitors who aren’t familiar with the road. So slow down, be alert, and get home safe.