I’m not sure you saw this news in a recent St. Helena Star: the county will spend $16.64 million on road and storm repairs in the Angwin area in the next five years … and not a thin dime for repairs on Old Howell Mountain Road.
That’s according to Steve Lederer, director of Napa County Public Works. He responded to a letter from Barbara Tonsberg, who has lived in Angwin since January 1942. She asked why the county wasn’t repairing and opening Old Howell Mountain Road, which she says is an evacuation route, in case of wildland fire.
Lederer responds that Old Howell Mountain Road (OHM) was one of 36 damaged by the winter storms of 2017. After consulting with public safety personnel, it was determined that OHM is not a primary or preferred evacuation route. He adds, “If it were open, it would be used,” but “it is a steep, winding road that does not provide a quick exit … ” To repair OHM would cost an estimated $3 to $4 million.
Better evacuation routes include Howell Mountain Road, Deer Park Road, Ink Grade and Las Posadas through the 4-H camp into Pope Valley.
According to the county’s five-year plan, the Board of Supervisors has designated “significant funds” for repairs in the Angwin area, including millions of dollars for White Cottage Road, Pope Canyon Road, Sanitarium Road, Deer Park Road and Howell Mountain Road, as well as a number of residential streets in Angwin.
The specifics include:
- Storm repair on Brookside Avenue ($1.1M)
- Angwin residential Streets (Bay, Brookside, Clark, Diogenes, Eastern, Edgewood, Keyes, Liparita, Mariposa, Manzanita, McReynolds, Newton, Olive, Sky Oaks, Smith, Sunset, Tobin, Toyon, Washburn, ($257K)
- White Cottage Road ($1.76M)
- Pope Canyon Road ($1.9M)
- Pope Canyon Road storm repair ($2.1M)
- Sanitarium Road ($913K)
- Deer Park Road ($6.7M)
- Howell Mountain Road ($1.9M)
The repairs will be appreciated by those who use those roads. However, the supervisors should revise their five-year plan to include spending some money on Old Howell Mountain Road to make it accessible for cyclists, hikers and runners. Surely that wouldn’t cost $3 to $4 million and would provide a much-needed recreation trail that is closed to vehicles.
In other parts of Napa County, the Napa Valley Vine Trail provides a paved pathway that is separate from vehicles, and eventually will connect the 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo. (The section through St. Helena has yet to be built.)
Today, there’s a sign at the beginning of Howell Mountain Road advising that the road is closed ahead and another sign bans vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians. There are also barriers across the road, at both the bottom and top, blocking access. So be forewarned, although many people -- walkers and riders -- ignore the signs.
Today, the blacktop on OHM is in rough shape. In places there are weeds and grasses growing through the blacktop and there are boulders and rocks across parts of the road. In other places, tree branches are strewn across it. As you climb higher, there is a stretch of road that has nearly fallen away because the rock base underneath has collapsed. When the road was open, the county covered it with black plastic held down by sandbags. That narrow road becomes even narrower.
There’s another reason the county should spend the funds needed to reopen the road: safety. As a cyclist, it is far safer to ride up OHM to Angwin than to ride up Deer Park Road, which is usually crowded with traffic and is a very busy route from the Napa Valley floor up to St. Helena Hospital, Angwin and Pope Valley.
Nearly at the top of the closed road, however, is the real reason the county should reopen it. Stopping on the side of the road, looking south, there’s a spectacular view of a reservoir and maybe Lake Hennessey in the distance. In the far distance are hills and mountains. It’s an inspiring view.
From that stopping point, which is essentially the top of the grade, it’s only a half mile or so of nearly flat road to the barrier at the top and Deer Park Road. Today, that view is not accessible. If the county repaired and opened the road, it would be an easy walk from the top or a nice hike or bike ride from the valley floor to see it. Napa County celebrates all of its natural beauty … there’s no reason the road can’t be reopened so everyone can enjoy this eagle’s nest view of the Napa Valley.