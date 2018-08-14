The last few weeks, it’s been smoky at our house in Hidden Valley Lake. It’s been that way since the Mendocino Complex wildland fires started in late July. (This past weekend it’s been better and with expected containment on Sept. 1, we’re hoping for the best.)
That means we’re keeping the windows shut at night, with the air conditioner on low in the bedroom and off in the main part of the house. In the morning, we wake up, open the slider door in our bedroom, sniff, and if smells like smoke we close the door because we don’t want to let the smoke in. That also means the outdoor temperature is liable to be 70 degrees and it’s usually 10 degrees warmer in the house. It feels as if we live in a humid, hot, muggy place, such as the suburbs of Chicago, where I grew up.
On hot summer nights in Illinois, there wouldn’t be a breath of air and you’d wake up in the morning as hot as you were when you went to bed. A cold shower helps, but only for a little while.
I remember one time – I may have told you this story already, and if so, please forgive me – when I was living in the upstairs of an old Victorian house in Batavia, Illinois, an hour west of Chicago. This was just after I had graduated from college and was living on my own.
I worked for a weekly newspaper, the Batavia Chronicle, and I lived a few blocks from the downtown and the office.
It was one of those beastly hot nights – our upstairs apartment had no air conditioning – and I struggled to get a good night’s sleep. At 3 o’clock in the morning, I’d had enough tossing and turning. So I got up, put on a pair of jeans, T-shirt and shoes and walked to the downtown. Just by walking around, I got tired and I was able to go home and go to sleep.
These present fires are cruel reminders of the wildland fires of last October that caused so much destruction, burned so many acres and homes and killed so many people. They also remind me of the Valley Fire, the wildland fire in September 2015 that destroyed so many homes, including those in Hidden Valley Lake, killed four people and changed Lake County forever.
The wildland fire destroyed 12 homes in our immediate neighborhood … and only six were saved. Thankfully, our home was one of the six that didn’t burn.
Nearly three years later, Chris and Doug, our neighbors down the street, are still living in a trailer on their property. Their new home is partially built but not finished, so they haven’t been able to move in. When it will be done is anyone’s guess.
The wildfires in the past few years have destroyed so many homes throughout Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties. I’m sure there are too few contractors and too many people looking for their homes to be rebuilt, so they can get back to their “normal” lives, whatever that is.
In our neighborhood, four others who lost their homes on that fateful day in September 2015 have built new homes on their old lots and moved in. But others — like Kim and Richard — have left the area, are now living near their children and grandchildren near Sacramento. Their lot is cleared, the grass is cut down and they doubt that they will ever come back to Hidden Valley Lake. They don’t know what they’re going to do with the lot.
Several of the cleared lots stand nearly empty, except for signs advertising they are for sale. The owners of the lot directly across from us are selling their lot, rather than trying to rebuild, because their insurance company says the lot is worth tens of thousands of dollars. A quick check on the Redfin website says lots in Hidden Valley Lake can be bought for as little as two or three thousand dollars.
So, although it has been smoky at home and the smoke is drifting into the Napa Valley and the Bay Area, we have to count our blessings. We haven’t been evacuated and our property and lives are not being threatened. In fact, although the Mendocino Complex fire is the largest wildfire, in terms of acres burned, in California history, no lives have been lost and most of the damage has been in wildland areas.
The Very Rev. Dan Green, dean of the Russian River Deanery, a part of the Episcopal Church in Northern California, wrote about the fires in a newsletter distributed at church on Sunday. “Communities such as Potter Valley and Lakeport have been evacuated for over a week. (Thankfully, most of those residents are now back home.) These are economically-depressed areas and the evacuation will have caused losses – of perishable food, of work hours, of transportation fuel – that many can ill afford to replace.”
If you’d like to help, please donate to the Episcopal Church’s Disaster Relief Fund. Make out checks to “The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California” and write “Disaster Relief” in the memo. Send them to the office of the bishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Northern California, 350 University Ave., Suite 280, Sacramento, CA 95825. One hundred percent of these funds go directly to disaster relief.
For the past few Sundays, we’ve read a prayer at church, which I’d like to share with you:
“Our God and God of our fathers and mothers, as the flames burn, wreaking havoc upon our forests, our homes, our firefighters, our sense of security. We turn to You for comfort and support. Help us to differentiate between flames of destruction and light that shows us Your way. Be with us now in these smoke and fire-filled days. Draw us close to those harmed by these flames, hearing their cries, responding to their needs. Lead us to support those who fight the fires, who care for the displaced, who bring healing to those suffering. Though our attention is drawn in many directions, may we not forget those in danger. And please bring cooling wind and rain from the heavenly realms to Northern California.”