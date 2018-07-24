The most simple and maybe the most joyous of all wine country activities could be the vineyard hike. Not to be confused with the Pacific Crest Trail forced march or the Half Dome commitment, the hike in wine country is a luxurious pleasure. If you are lucky, access to a vineyard for hiking is yet another benefit to living here. But wait, it’s not as simple as it sounds and can involve any number of variables.
For example, if the hike is in the morning before it gets too hot, should I take a bottle of water or my coffee? The answer depends on whether we are talking about a hike, a walk or a stroll. I find people define hikes differently. When I see people limbering up and doing stretching exercises before hitting the path, I know they are about to do a real hike and a guy carrying a coffee cup is not welcome. These hikers are prone to bring along sticks as if they are cross-country skiing. And these kinds of hikes are more like exercise than time spent enjoying how the grapes are growing under a beautiful blue sky. I prefer the walk or even the stroll where the coffee drinker is welcome and we can stop to smell the wild flowers.
If the hike is in the evening, the same rules apply except instead of bringing the coffee cup; a glass of wine is welcome. It’s hard to beat the romance of a walk on a cool evening among the vines that produced the wine in the glass you are holding.
But wait, there is more besides morning or evening; hike, stroll or walk. Dogs are always a question. Should you bring the dog or not and should the dog be on a leash? We took a walk one time and an off-leash dog was with us. The dog went after a jackrabbit and we haven’t seen the dog since. Dogs on vineyard walks are more prone to believe they are on a hunting expedition and there is always something to hunt.
On our vineyard walks we have encountered wild boar, coyotes, mountain lions, bald eagles and rattlesnakes. The critters are a good reminder that one doesn’t have to go far from the Porsches parked in the tasting room lots to be reminded we are in the country.
The vineyard field workers are always friendly when we encounter them in the fields. My guess is that they are wondering what anyone in their right mind would be doing out here if they didn’t have to be here. Conversely, I always marvel at the work ethic and craftsmanship of anyone who works in the fields. Plus, they all seem to be having fun as they laugh and sing.
The larger the group, the more difficult it is to figure out how the walk might progress but it doesn’t matter. Once the discussion of whether or not to wear a sweatshirt is settled, the hike begins with that first step. Some in the group might charge ahead like it’s a race. Others, like me, will hang back so as not to spill my wine. Everyone else sorts it out along the way and enjoys the walk while chit-chatting about life. If the turkey vultures start circling overhead, it’s clear that the walk is taking too long.
Wine country is not about para sailing and jet skiing. It is more gentle and the pursuits more reflective, we hope. If you stay away from the harvest and when they are spraying sulphur, what can be more gentle and reflective than a walk among the vines? We are lucky to have such an option so don’t miss it.
Rich Moran is a wine country veteran always in search of the perfect hiking shoe.