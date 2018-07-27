There’s a longing inside of us to be like or emulate people who are successful. I know kids who spend hours on the basketball court practicing their shot so they can be just like Steph Curry. Have you ever lip-synced a song with your “hairbrush microphone,” pretending to be your favorite singer? It’s good to emulate the good qualities of successful people.
Who is your role model? Who do you strive to be like? There’s a historical figure from ancient Israel whose life is documented in several New Testament books and letters. His name is Peter and he has a bad reputation as a hot head. He’s the kind of guy who speaks first, then thinks later.
Peter was the coward who denied knowing Jesus three times -- because he was afraid of guilt by association. He was the guy who chopped off a Roman soldier’s ear. Yet, he became a fearless leader of the church.
On one hand Peter has what my mom refers to as “Foot in Mouth Disease” (speaking first and thinking later), but on the other hand he demonstrated incredible faith when he didn’t fully understand (i.e. John 6:68).
Peter was a little rough around the edges, but there is much we can learn from him. There are several things we can emulate on our journey to become closer to our Heavenly Father.
Firstly, Peter was available and obedient. There’s an incredible account of a miraculous fishing trip on Peter’s boat recorded in Luke 5. Peter was finishing a long and unsuccessful fishing shift when Jesus asks to use Peter’s boat. I think many of us would have a hard time saying “yes” after a hard day’s work … but Peter said yes. The result was a supernatural catch of fish. It was a financial windfall in a matter of minutes. Peter would have missed out if he was not available and obedient to Jesus. What are you missing out in life -- when your “no” should be a “yes”?
Secondly, Peter wasn’t afraid to admit what he was missing. As the account in Luke 5 continues, Peter arrives on the shore, falls at the feet of Jesus, and says, “I’m not worthy.” He saw the supernatural greatness of Jesus and quickly became aware of his need of God’s forgiveness and grace.
Peter was not afraid to admit areas of lack in his life. How often do we let our pride stop us from receiving exactly what we need from God? Pastor Joyce Meyer says this about pride: “Pride is an independent, me-oriented spirit. It makes people arrogant, rude and hard to get along with. When our heart is prideful, we don't give God the credit and we mistreat people, looking down on them and thinking we deserve what we have.”
Thirdly, Peter’s first priority in life was Jesus. Notice in Luke 5 that Peter left everything behind to follow Jesus. He left his career, equipment and family behind when Jesus called. I’m not suggesting you change careers or ignore your family -- but Peter’s priorities in life changed after he encountered the Son of God. Have you had a real encounter with God? For many people, following Jesus is a relationship of convenience. “When I need something, I turn to Him. But when the storms in life settle down, I’ll do just fine without Him.”
Lastly, Peter was a seeker. By seeking out truth, Peter had put himself in the right place at the right time. Jesus said, “I am the way the Truth and the Life … ” (John 14:6). He is the source of all truth! Every time you pursue truth, you will end up like Peter -- in the right place at the right time. If you are at a crossroads, seek God and He will answer.
There’s a great promise recorded in Jeremiah 29. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.”
Peter was a little rough around the edges, but we can learn from his spiritual journey.
