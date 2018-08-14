To what is God calling us… A couple questions of faith:
In his poem, “Love after Love,” Derek Walcott writes,
"The time will come
when, with elation
you will greet yourself arriving
at your own door, in your own mirror
and each will smile at the other’s welcome,
and say, sit here. Eat.
you will love again the stranger who was yourself.
Give wine. Give bread. Give back your heart
to itself, to the stranger who has loved you.
all your life, whom you ignored
for another, who knows your heart.
Take down the love letters from the bookshelf,
the photographs, the desperate notes,
peel your own image from the mirror.
Sit. Feast on your life."
Perhaps one of the most significant questions we can ever ask in life is, “Who am I?” Beyond all the virtues and vices, disappointments and popularity, who are you when you are not busy? How do you remind yourself of your true identity? Do you take any time in your life to step back and “love again the stranger who was yourself”? All those words we use to describe ourselves require our constant attention, because they are constantly changing.
As a person of faith, I believe God has invested a great deal of energy in you, loves you and cares about who you are and how you are in the world. You matter to God. And it may be that you need to tutor yourself a while to appreciate this truth. There’s a dimension of the mysterious about you. At the end of his autobiography Karl Jung wrote, “I am more a mystery to myself that I have ever been.” So I wonder, how are you living out your identity?
A second question to ponder: “Who are we?” Who are your people? Which is your tribe? And what does it mean to be a member of your tribe?
Josiah Royce in “The Beloved Community” claims that persons are shaped by communities before they can shape communities. I have been a part of four congregations as a leader and each of them drew out different parts of my personality; helped me let go of negative messages that were holding me back; gave me an appreciation of different ways of being in the world. Each church included individuals that I would not normally considered part of my tribe, but who enlarged my picture of what it means to be human.
Jesus once said, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” William May has observed that in many languages the word for “stranger” is the same word used for “enemy.”
So how do we/you respond to people who are not of your tribe? immigrants, people of different races, and varying abilities? Jesus also said the second greatest commandment was to “love your neighbor as yourself?” So, who are you? Do you love yourself? And who is your tribe, your neighbor? How are you loving them?
Jonathan Eastman is pastor at the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena.