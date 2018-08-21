While public outrage about the separation of infants and young children from their parents at our southern borders as a deterrence policy against immigrants and asylum-seekers has abated, the crisis is far from over.
On Aug. 16 Sojourners (sojo.net) reported that 20 days after the court-imposed deadline for reunification of families separated at our southern borders, 550 children still have not been reunited with their parents, at least 300 of whom had already been deported by that date. We pray for these children every Sunday at Grace Church, and our Immigration Task Force is working with local and regional nonprofits to find ways to keep families from being separated due to immigration status in our own Napa County.
The mistreatment of immigrants and asylum-seekers at our borders via family separation, which the UN determined to be in violation of international human rights standards, is the latest (and most blatant) incident in a long history of U.S. immigration, which has always included the separation of families. As a native Californian who grew up in a farming family and spent years of my adult life as a pastor in Latin America, I have a unique perspective on the impact on families on both sides of the border.
As a child growing up in the Central Valley of California I was aware of an annual cycle. The men from Mexico who worked in the orange and olive orchards my father managed were away for about three months out of the year — mid-November to mid-January they returned home to their families in Mexico. The rest of the year they worked hard for long hours and lived on as little of the money they made as possible, sending the rest home to their families. What could make these men live apart from their families, I wondered. What was life like in the towns and villages they were from? Thus my curiosity about Latin America was born.
Many years later I found myself running a congregation and school in a semi-urban neighborhood outside of San Salvador which was highly impacted by gang activity. El Salvador’s infamous street gangs, the MS-13 and 18, were born on the streets of Los Angeles during the 1980s; the first Salvadoran gangsters were the children of refugees from El Salvador’s civil war (“18” refers to 18th Street in LA, and “MS” stands for Mara Salvatrucha, Salvadoran Gang). Neither these young gangsters nor their parents were ever given official refugee status in the United States, as the U.S. was funding the civil war in El Salvador to the tune of $1 million a day. So when they got to be troublesome, they were deported back to El Salvador, where they quickly spread and began to control territory, particularly in the poor neighborhoods ringing San Salvador. They are now widespread throughout the “Northern Triangle” of Central America, and their violence and their governments’ repressive response are the reason many Central Americans are now, once again, seeking asylum at our borders.
In the late 2000s when I lived and worked in San Salvador, gang violence was bad — two members of my youth group were killed by the gangs in the three years I lived there. Still people left, at that point, mostly for economic reasons. I had a few young children in my school for whom both parents had left to immigrate illegally to the U.S. to find work, and the children were left with grandparents or other relatives. I would pray with people before they began that difficult and expensive journey and give them a small Bible or cross to take with them. Sometimes we would look up the closest Episcopal Church to wherever they were going. They left, not knowing when they would see their children again.
Today, gangs in El Salvador exert a quasi-governmental level of control over their territories: they impose curfews, “tax” local businesses, hand-pick forced recruits, and execute people who cross into the wrong territory, or cross them at all. The majority of people who are internally displaced or leave El Salvador today do so for security reasons.
My 16-year-old god-daughter was one of them. Some boys from the gang had been harassing her, insisting that she become their collective “girlfriend.” One day after school they started chasing her and shooting at her. Her mother called her sister in San Francisco, who wired all of her savings to pay a “coyote,” and my god-daughter was smuggled out of the country the next day. Her mom and brother had to leave their house and have not been able to go back — they took up residence in a church in another part of the city. She does not know when, or if, she will ever see them again.
In 2010 I visited a parishioner from El Salvador in a high-security state prison in Sacramento. She had crossed the Rio Grande with her 2-year-old-daughter a year before. After living in Vallejo for a while, she had been detained by ICE. Since she had no family in the area, her daughter remained with a man she had recently begun dating. She had hopes that her case would be resolved because she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her previous boyfriend, but the process of taking that through the courts meant many months in jail separated from her daughter. I will never forget leaving her daughter and boyfriend in the lobby while we went through security to see her. Children were not allowed to visit.
Our disordered immigration system has separated families for a long time. The laws on the books have remained the same for decades, while administrations have used enforcement, or the lack thereof, and executive orders as political tools. While people are returned by the hundreds daily to their home countries where their lives are in danger, California’s agriculture, hospitality and construction industries, to name a few, are attempting to deal with a long-term labor shortage.
We have a moral and biblical mandate to love our neighbor, native or foreign-born, as ourselves, and that means changes in our system that recognize the inherent dignity and inalienable rights of every human being, regardless of their country of origin. Besides the fact that it’s the right thing to do, comprehensive, bipartisan immigration reform makes economic sense.
Noah Bullock, executive director of Cristosal, a Central American Human Rights organization working with the root causes of forced migration from the Northern Triangle, will be presenting a talk called, “Why Are They Fleeing?” from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at The Episcopal Church of St. Martin in Davis, with other events in the Napa Valley to be announced. Bullock's talk is free but donations to support Cristosal’s work are encouraged.
Bullock will also be preaching at the 8 and 10 a.m. services at Grace Episcopal in St. Helena on Sunday, Sept. 16, and offering a Q&A between the services in the Newton Hall.
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street in St. Helena. She and her husband Vince Zuniga served from 2005-2008 as missionaries in the Anglican/Episcopal Church of El Salvador, where Amy was ordained, and their eldest child was born. Amy is currently Vice President of the Board of Directors of Cristosal. She may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org. Grace holds Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m., and a Spanish-language Eucharist the fourth Saturday of the month at 5 p.m.