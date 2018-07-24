“For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear, but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit Himself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.” St. Paul, Romans 7.
Who could possibly meet the deepest hungers of mankind?
Who is our Lord, the Lord of our lives. Who rules over us and all the worlds? Is there another lord whom we should acknowledge and seek nourishment from? Does it matter to whom we offer our obedience? Is there really an author and giver of all good things?
These are huge life-bending questions whose scale defies our comprehension. But taking them down to simple acts of obedience and surrender can give us revelation and peace of mind and heart.
In the New Testament in the Gospel of St. Mark, we read about 4,000 starving people and seven loaves of bread and a few small fishes. What would we naturally do in those circumstances in the wilderness? A good well trained survivalist would carefully conceal their supplies and slip away before the food riot began. Truthfully this happens all the time. Ask any aid worker about how intense and difficult it is to distribute even adequate supplies to a mass of hungry people.
In the midst of that impending crisis, a few men and a small boy gave all that they had to survive with … to this wonderful person (Who is the Son of God, but most of course don’t yet know it). And He takes what is freely given and multiplies it thousands of times over and everyone is fed, with lots of leftovers. Such a simple formula … give our little bit freely to Our Lord Jesus Christ … and He miraculously transforms it to meet our and others' need, whatever they are.
We live in the wild untamed spiritual wilderness of this world, undernourished and choked with weeds. We are growing on the spiritual root stock of hundreds of generations of spiritually contaminated inheritance … with thousands of years of being outside of the Garden of Eden. This is what we call “original sin” … the spiritually inherited consequences of our progenitor’s choice to turn away from God. We’re stuck … and have no ability to return to that original spiritually pure rootstock. We’ve got to have healthy growth grafted onto and into us in order to restore us to what our Creator originally intended.
Think of all the grape vines growing around us. Most all of them are plants grown from grafted stock … just like us. If we were left with only our contaminated worldly root stock we would be wild and fruitless … which sounds like a fair description of most of us before we accepted the Vineyard Master’s pruning and grafting.
So the question is how to be in that “good fruit” category. And the answer is almost beyond belief. It simply is to call out to God through His Son, Jesus Christ, with sincerity and a contrite heart. We have to see it and recognize it in order to grasp it. We have to want to be re-grafted onto the Vine of Our Lord. Yet certainly in all of our desiring, our yearning we are powerless to save ourselves or our world.
We need a Savior! And He has come! He has purchased our deliverance with His own human life. He has reconciled us with the Father. And by Almighty God’s royal decree we are adopted as full heirs of the Kingdom; which means we are set into right order and under the loving rule of God. We are grafted into the Tree of Life. And our fruit will be good.
Within that renewed relationship with our Heavenly Father, we take whatever fruit we have and freely give it to Him to prune and multiply in mercy and blessing. It is truly wondrous to watch how He provides for us and others from our seven loaves and few fishes.
