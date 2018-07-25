Decades ago, it would have been unthinkable for anyone to look to Napa for lessons in how to run a city.
Today, however, with Napa undergoing an economic renaissance, enjoying healthy fiscal reserves and responding smartly to the regional housing crisis, looking south can be instructive as St. Helena looks to confront its own unique problems.
That’s not to say that all of Napa’s solutions can be replicated in St. Helena – the two cities are too different in terms of area, population, economy, infrastructure capacity and collective personality.
However, Napa still offers some useful lessons.
The first and most important is civility. Napa Mayor Jill Techel described a council – and by extension a citywide organizational culture – that’s grounded in courtesy, respect, and tolerance of opposing views.
In 2012, Napa City Councilmember Peter Mott ran for mayor against the incumbent Techel – a situation similar to what will play out in St. Helena in November. Mott lost, and Techel said that within a year they’d put the matter behind them.
That spirit of congeniality also defines Napa’s relationship with the county. They negotiated in good faith on the Napa Pipe project, they’re collaborating on a joint study of the watersheds surrounding Napa’s reservoirs, and Supervisor Diane Dillon played a key role in reducing the city’s housing allocations set by the Association of Bay Area Governments.
The outside pressure to build housing was replaced by a voluntary push to do so for the city’s own sake. Techel said there’s been growing consensus in Napa that the city is responsible for providing more workforce housing.
Napa’s housing densities have increased, hundreds of units are in the pipeline, and prospective hotels are offering to build housing – not just pay into a fund – in order to curry favor with the city.
St. Helena, which also saw its housing allocation plummet thanks to Dillon’s efforts, hasn’t experienced that same revelation that workforce housing actually improves the general quality of life by reducing traffic, promoting thriving communities, and providing a reliable workforce for local businesses.
A recent study by consultant Erica Sklar, which revealed the extent to which St. Helena’s middle class is shrinking, might provide the necessary impetus to develop a comprehensive housing plan. If so, Napa’s experience could be informative.
Underlying Napa’s success is a General Plan with widely accepted projections about growth and other critical issues. That’s all the more reason for St. Helena to adopt its own General Plan as quickly as possible.
Civility, leadership, treating the county and neighboring cities like teammates instead of rivals, seeing hotels as one component of a comprehensive housing strategy – these are all valuable lessons from our southern neighbor that can help St. Helena secure its own future.