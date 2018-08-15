We’ve written recently about the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference as evidence that the arts are thriving in the valley.
Add Music in the Vineyards to that list. The music festival features 15 concerts and programs that began Aug. 3 and run through Aug. 26.
Now in its 24th season, the festival has grown and professionalized without sacrificing what makes it special: intimate performances by top chamber musicians from all over the world.
Being a classical music festival with $60 tickets, Music in the Vineyards’ core audience is middle-aged and fairly well off.
However, co-creator Daria Adams told us the festival has expanded beyond its usual base of patrons by having open rehearsals at Napa Valley College and sponsoring music lessons for students in the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
This year, for the first time, Music in the Vineyards is hosting 17 free outreach concerts by Highland Street, the New England Conservatory Honors Quartet, performing at down-to-earth venues like Rianda House, Boys & Girls Clubs, retirement homes and the Cameo Cinema.
Those young musicians will mingle with established professionals and learn how to present themselves and address an audience during a performance.
Meanwhile, the pros will play not only with their own ensembles but with members of other groups. That offers an opportunity for creative cross-pollination that’s rare for musicians at this level, and it’s apparently a lot of fun. Adams referred to a lively debate that broke out involving textual variations between two editions of a Mozart score – it sounded like music geek heaven.
The musicians also stay at homes around the valley, often forming lasting friendships with their hosts.
Adams said the festival is a nonprofit organization that has operated in the black every year since its inception, thanks to ticket sales and private donors.
We applaud the continuing outreach efforts and encourage them to extend even further into the K-12 schools, where students are starting a new year. Wouldn’t it be fun to see a back-to-school concert with world-class musicians introducing kids to Mozart, Beethoven and Shostakovich?
If you’re curious about Music in the Vineyards, or you just want to learn more about classical music, attend one of the free open rehearsals at 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Napa Valley College Upper Campus in St. Helena.
It’s an easy, free way to enjoy another feather in the Napa Valley’s artistic cap.
For details, visit musicinthevineyards.org.