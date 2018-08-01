Just like you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows, you don’t need an economic consultant to tell you that St. Helena’s downtown retailers are hurting.
But that doesn’t mean that Kosmont Companies’ report to the city council last week was a waste of time or money.
All of the obvious symptoms we’ve witnessed in the last few years – vacant storefronts, dwindling sales, high rents, a lack of qualified employees – are now laid on a solid foundation of facts and statistics that will help the council pursue data-driven solutions.
It’s one thing to hear merchants complain that rents are too high. It’s another to see a chart showing how downtown St. Helena’s average “triple net” commercial lease rate of $41.92 a year (which includes insurance, property taxes, utilities and non-structural maintenance) requires merchants to generate $600 per square foot in annual sales to make a profit.
In other words, a business in a 1,500-square-foot space needs to sell $720,000 of goods just to cover the rent. Add to that your people costs, marketing costs, any leasehold improvements, etc. and your sales need to be even higher.
Do the math, and you can see why merchants are being squeezed from both ends with increased rents and diminished revenues affecting their ability to make a profit.
It’s one thing to see the former Footcandy, La Condesa and Goodman’s spaces sit vacant. It’s another to measure that vacancy rate at 8 percent and compare it to the countywide rate of 2.6 percent.
Seeing these problems quantified by an expert economic firm proves that our assumptions were credible all along.
Kosmont also provided a long list of solutions, including wayfinding signs and short-term parking for on-the-go shoppers. For the full list, read the report on cityofsthelena.org, under the agenda for the July 24 council meeting.
A couple of them, such as building a hotel downtown or allowing formula businesses, could take months of community consensus-building. Others are major undertakings that could start tomorrow, especially the comprehensive update of the city’s zoning ordinance and use permit process.
There was no reason for an established, local-friendly business like Sportago to have to pay almost $6,000 for a use permit to move from one space to another, or for young entrepreneurs with fresh ideas for “experiential” shopping to be scared away by a stuffy zoning ordinance that was written before they were born.
Adopting at least some of these recommendations, and doing so quickly, could help St. Helena escape its anti-business reputation and attract the ideal anchor tenant for the Goodman’s space, whether it’s an innovative local concept, a proven formula business, or a miniature Oxbow Public Market.
Downtown merchants are suffering, and the whole city is watching. We urge the council to act now.