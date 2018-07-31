Hello City Manager, Mayor and Council Members,
Thank you for your time and energy on the economic vitality study on Main Street. I can imagine it obviously being a beast of an issue for the multitude of reasons listed at the July 24 city council meeting, all of which we agree with. All of your responses and comments are valued and appreciated, some more than others.
It is an important topic in this house and like John Anderson, business and property owner, the discussion of where to move has occurred in this house as well.
We have personally witnessed other towns, cities and state processes and procedures when it comes to doing business and have to tell you, it is the polar opposite of St. Helena, and that is not a good thing.
Mary, Alan and Peter, thank you very much for seeing the need, supporting past, present and future business owners and recognizing that the perception of not wanting to doing business in St. Helena is very real and has nothing to do with perceived financial strains. I am grateful for the fact that you also see this as urgent, not something to put on the list of things to do and bury during your tenure.
Geoff, you mentioned a few new awnings and a coat of paint or two in an effort to revamp Main Street. Have you attempted this process with the city? It is no small feat, believe me. It is quite embarrassing and I have to say, while I have your attention, the need for vibrancy goes far beyond your suggestion of a superficial fix. I am embarrassed as a consumer, a citizen, a property owner, a Main Street property owner, landlord and business owner in St. Helena that this comment was made last night. It seems as though you have no idea how much it really takes to invest in a business on Main Street.
If that is the case, I ask you, what else is there in our town that will generate the income, create the feel, provide and give back to the community? What else is there? I am scratching my head as the elephant in the room is so big, you cannot move.
As a leader in our town, your perception of business and its processes is so far off base and so far from reality, I really don’t know what else to say. We are in the thick of it every day, spending, contributing and trying to make Main Street a place to be proud of. A place where people (locals, visitors and tourists) want to be. It is getting to the point where many are questioning their efforts for this town. We are on years of decline with the light at the end of the tunnel being years away.
Obviously, I am not alone as a few business owners and citizens spoke last night.
When people come to me and ask if they should invest in Main Street, like John Anderson, the answer is nothing short of, good luck and I hope you have tons of time and tons of money. This needs to change and not in a few months, not as something to slide on the back burner and definitely not something we can afford to have change on its own.
Vibrancy in our downtown with today’s economic climate, location/location/location and breakdown of our city’s population is absolutely essential. Anything short of that puts too much strain on our local citizens (all ages) and will create more frustration, more anger and definitely more talk of where to go outside of St. Helena when the onus is solely put on the people of this town who believe in positive change where all benefit and act upon it. Complaining is one thing, acting is another.
Thank you all for your time.
Kim Phinney
St. Helena
Editor's Note: When asked, Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth sent the following response: I appreciate Ms. Phinney's concerns. If one re-visits the Council meeting tape of July 24 they will see I say considerably more than what we need is just a few coats of paint and new awnings. My suggestion of that is a place to start in what I recognize numerous times in that meeting as a critical situation Downtown.
If one understands the pace in which government can move (even local government) they will understand my comment about making progress in the next few months as recognition of the urgency of the situation, and if interim measures are needed to stabilize the situation ASAP while long term strategies are examined I want to discuss those right away.
In my year and a half on the Council I have always been available to discuss problems and possible solutions at anytime. I care deeply about our downtown businesses and have fought hard for their fair water rates and a true picture of the City's economic condition to better understand the Downtown situation.
One step forward in that is acknowledgment that in the past few years a damaging and incorrect narrative has been spread that St. Helena itself is in dire economic straits, i.e. "broke" or on the brink of "bankruptcy". This was never the case as historic positive economic numbers from the City Manager demonstrate and are publicly available.
This incorrect narrative has done a disservice to the City and community. Who would want to invest in a city where basic maintenance is deferred and time and again they were told the city is "broke"? But that was never the case. Few actually took the time to look at the true financials. The City has always had adequate reserves and assets.
As SHAPE committee efforts revealed the City has always had resources for ongoing maintenance, whether or not the City moved forward on those projects. Happily, the SHAPE committee identified resources that had not before been contemplated and we are in a solid position to address infrastructure and maintenance needs.
The Downtown concern is very real, but separate from the overall economic state of the City. Once we isolate and understand this it becomes clearer how to address. This assessment needs to happen quickly and there will not be one solution but many worked on together, including interim measures to stabilize the situation.
We all have different ways of problem solving. I believe if you look at my approach and voting record you'll see my goal is to work collaboratively with those who want to solve problems with well thought out, researched and timely solutions.
When I spoke of efforts to fix awnings, paint, and have a volunteer effort in the parks, I was focusing on one of the observations pointed out in the Kosmont report of July 24. They mentioned need of improved physical appearance of the City and the walking experience.
This is not meant to solve all the City's problems, it is only one point, though by pitching in together we can bring some shared pride and attractiveness back to the town, and give it care and attention perhaps missing the last few years.
If we can accomplish little things together, we can accomplish big things together. If getting approvals for awnings and painting is a problem then let's make that one of the first things we fix.
Many cities across the country volunteer together to maintain and improve their communities and we as citizens and residents gain great benefit working together for a common goal. I recently heard the idea of different groups/businesses/service organizations choosing a particular park, building or area to focus on. I think this is a wonderful idea, as is looking at successful volunteer models from other Cities.
I've found Wednesday evenings from 6:30-8:30 are a good window for bringing volunteers together at Lyman Park and I plan to be doing that throughout the summer and fall, as well as everything else I can to bring our City back to its full, healthy and vibrant balance.