Having lived in Angwin since January of 1942, I've seen several fires in our area and it seems to me that we, as a community are in grave danger if there comes a time when we must evacuate again. Specifically, "Old Howell Mountain Road" has been closed for far too long and this creates a hazard for us.
Why isn't this outlet repaired and opened? This neglect could come back to haunt the County if nothing is done. Perhaps publicity would help us get noticed so that proper attention to this security issue could be obtained.
In case you've all forgotten, we only have two ways off the hill: going into Pope Valley via winding Howell Mountain Road or using Deer Park toward St. Helena. Please take notice.
Barbara Tonsberg
Angwin
Editor’s Note: Steve Lederer, director of Napa County Public Works, sent the following response about Old Howell Mountain Road.
“As you know, this road, along with about 35 others, sustained significant damage during the winter storms of 2017, and required a full closure.
“County staff has consulted with Public Safety personnel (Napa County Fire, Napa County Sheriff, and Napa County Office of Emergency Services) and all agree that OHM is not a primary or preferred evacuation route and that making repairs to it was not a high priority. Of course if it was open, it would be used, however, it is a steep, winding road that does not provide a quick exit and would quickly become backed up leaving people trapped on a mid-slope road above a big drainage. Besides Howell Mt. and Deer Park Road, we also have Ink Grade to the north as well as Las Posadas through the 4-H camp into Pope Valley as alternative and frankly better exit routes.
“In context of all the other projects the county has (all the storm projects, as well as 450 miles of roads which are severely in need of maintenance), and the expense of the repair (likely in the $3M-$4M range), OHM has not been designated a priority within the existing five-year plan.
“The Board has designated significant funds for the Angwin area, including for:
-Storm repair on Brookside Ave. ($1.1M)
-Angwin residential Streets (Bay, Brookside, Clark, Diogenes, Eastern, Edgewood, Keyes, Liparita, Mariposa, Manzanita, McReynolds, Newton, Olive, Sky Oaks, Smith, Sunset, Tobin, Toyon, Washburn ($257K)
-White Cottage Rd. ($1.76M)
-Pope Canyon Rd. ($1.9M)
-Pope Canyon Rd. storm repair ($2.1M)
-Sanitarium Rd. ($913K)
-Deer Park Rd. ($6.7M)
-Howell Mountain Rd. ($1.9M)
“These were all considered a higher priority for both operations and safety in this area at this time. The Board will revisit the five-year plan periodically and can make different decisions and add additional projects in the future.”