Hey St. Helena! We’re bringing mixers back! The Chamber is making a big effort to bring back social-networking mixers to the community and our members. Mixers are a tried-and-true way to not only strengthen connections with people you know, but they’re a great way to build new relationships to help grow your business. We just completed our opening mixer at the St. Helena Catholic Church’s new Parish Life Center. It was a huge success with a great turnout of our members and even some new faces.
If you missed out, we are having an UpValley Mixer that will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Merryvale Vineyards for our members. We are so excited to show off their newly renovated patio space! This will be a joint chamber mixer, so you can come and swoon with members of Yountville, Calistoga and the St. Helena Chambers of Commerce. Please RSVP no later than the Aug. 14 to susan@sthelena.com.
As I mentioned in last month’s column, the Chamber has partnered up with some amazing community residents and the City of St. Helena to bring a holiday event to downtown St. Helena. “St. Helena Jingle All the Way” will take place from Dec. 1-28. City Manager Mark Prestwich and myself will be holding a public meeting (for the downtown merchants) regarding this event (including other pertinent topics) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Cameo Cinema. We hope to see you there!
If you’re interested in giving back to your community, the Chamber is working to launch a volunteer and ambassador program to primarily help engage our members and accommodate our tourists.
Our new office on Main Street has doubled its foot traffic, and is in need of volunteers to help accommodate this boost in traffic. We’re looking for positive groups and individuals that will represent the Chamber in a positive light. These volunteers and chamber ambassadors will be helping out with our welcome center as well as assisting with marketing campaigns and act as public-relations liaisons related to networking/social events sponsored by the Chamber.
These volunteers and ambassadors also will play an important role in our organization’s new strategic plan and overall direction. If you’re interested in volunteering and want more information, please email amy@sthelena.com.
A friendly reminder; our Summer Concert Series is in full swing. There are two outdoor concerts left that you won’t want to miss. On Thursday, Aug. 9, Ordinary Sons will take over Lyman Park and on Thursday, Aug. 23, one of my personal favorite bands, Element Brass Band, will bring their southern soul music to the park. Wine, food and our local vendors will continue in the park. Can’t wait to see you there!
Amy Carabba-Salazar is CEO and president of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.