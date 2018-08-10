The Stonebridge Housing Community, celebrating our 25th year, is pleased to announce the creation of a new playground for our kids.
Great news for our kids.
Some of our youngest residents will have a lot of fun for years to come.
Kaboom will build an amazing playground for the children of the Stonebridge Homes. It will be designed by Kaboom, with input from the kids and their parents.
The playground will be worth $250,000 and is being paid for by a grant from Kaboom. Kaiser Hospital is also helping us with this effort and will be contributing 100 volunteers.
Thanks to all, the project should be completed by the end of August.
Leo Ainsworth, Board President
Stonebridge Housing Community