All of us at Blue Wave Napa Valley want to thank everyone who came to Lyman Park on a very warm Sunday afternoon to meet Democratic candidates Harley Rouda (CA 48) and Mike Levin (CA 49), both of whom are running for U.S. Congress this November in two of California’s most flippable districts.
Blue Wave Napa Valley is committed to raising $100,000 to support these candidates, along with candidate Katie Hill (CA 25), because we want leaders like our own Congressman Mike Thompson who reflect our values as a nation – those of inclusivity, diversity, equality, and integrity. Not only will Harley, Mike, and Katie be champions for the environment, civil rights, affordable healthcare, quality public education, and humane immigration policies right here in our own home state of California, but they will play a pivotal role in taking back Congress and reshaping the current political landscape in D.C. as well.
Go to www.bluewavenapavalley.com to learn more about these impressive candidates and donate to our effort to flip Congress -- the single most important thing we can do right now to make change happen. Please help Blue Wave Napa Valley reach its $100,000 goal by making a contribution today. Together we can turn the tide.
Julie Jenanyan, Lisa Toller, Mary Stephenson, Beth Myers, Susan Duryea and Larkin Dewyer
Blue Wave Napa Valley Steering Committee