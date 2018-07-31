After taking out papers to run for mayor/city council two weeks ago, I have had more time to thoroughly research the commitments and responsibilities of these positions. I have also spoken with several former city representatives. When I run for office I want to have the time to be 110 percent committed to making this city better. Presently my work schedule and other obligations prevent me from dedicating myself to this task. So at this time, I will not be turning in my paperwork to run. However, I would like to take this opportunity to share some thoughts about what prompted my inquiry to run for office.
I am a 36-year-old fourth-generation St. Helena native, and I know what this town was like while I was growing up here, what it is now and quite frankly, I am worried about its future. I served six years on the Recreation Commission and was frustrated by the hurdles for getting things done in a timely manner. Change can be difficult but it is also necessary to make progress and move forward.
Our community is divided by different views and opinions concerning growth and change. There is no reasonable growth plan for the long term. We have neglected our business owners, property owners and community with petty disagreements and distractions. We all need to understand that we can’t always have things our way but we need to come together and meet in the middle to make our town sustainable and local serving. At the same time, let’s let go of the past and think about what is best for the future of all citizens.
We need to make better standard operation procedures for businesses dealing with the city. It should not take months to get a permit to improve your building/business. You should be able to walk into City Hall, get a checklist of what is needed for any permit and return it and be approved within a week. I’d like to see the city welcome and embrace new businesses and help them get established. There are far too many vacancies on Main Street.
Visitors no longer have a reason to stop and shop on Main Street. Tourists start Upvalley for tastings and winery visits and then end up down valley because that’s where they are staying. We need to be open to more tasting rooms, visitors or a hotel that will send business to the local shops or we will start seeing more empty spaces. I know the balance is tricky but how do we move into the future and not lose the small town feel? This is the million-dollar question and I know as a community we can find the answer!
In closing, I want to thank friends, family and community members who encouraged me in seeking a seat on the city council. At this time, I ask all of you to give the support you would have given me to Alan Galbraith for mayor.
Tracy Smith
St. Helena