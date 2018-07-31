Never have I taken such delight in Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” as Saturday night at the Cameo! Oberon and his Titania, Puck, Bottom, and all the cast within the story’s cast played their roles to laugh-out-loud perfection. It was the comedy as never before seen … Vibrant, funny, creative, alive! ‘Tis with gratitude to Laura Rafaty, Director of NapaShakes, and Cathy Buck of the Cameo that St. Helena was the first-ever place that this amazing film was shown. And kudos to the lavish post-filming event at Caldwell Snyder Gallery and all the very special events that took place into the dark hours of this midsummer night’s evening in our own St. Helena wine country. Perfect!
Antonia Allegra
St. Helena