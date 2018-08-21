Three years ago at about this time we closed on the property at 1403 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. Our lives have never been the same.
Every day since, we’ve had setbacks, triumphs, construction challenges, and debates on design, balanced by the joy from simple visits by passersby and neighbors, all intrigued by what is going on.
Three years later, as we prepare to open our doors, we do so with gratitude to all our new friends in Calistoga. You welcomed us every day and entrusted us to make this dream come true. We joined hands in this together.
Many thought it would never happen. But as a dear friend reminded us: “It always seems impossible until it is done.”
Now, 132 years later, 1403 Myrtle St., once known as the James H. Francis House or the Old Calistoga Hospital, is now simply called The Francis House. We hope this will be her best chapter yet.
Thank you from your fellow Calistogans.
Dina and Richard Dwyer
Calistoga