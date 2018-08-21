On Tuesday, Aug. 14, we arrived at the First Presbyterian Church along with numerous other Federated Women to prepare our famous apple pies for the upcoming Harvest Festival. We immediately saw Kathy Carrick, who was leaving after having taught a Senior Exercise class.
After we were set up on the patio to peel and cut apples, we noticed children coming and going from one of the classrooms. A group of women cut through the patio to the Fireside Room for a Book Club gathering.
After we were finished, we asked Morgan Duarte Knight, the church secretary, how many groups use the First Presbyterian Church for their meeting places. She emailed the list and we were astounded at the service this church provides our community.
She listed 10 regular groups plus some intermittent group uses. They host everything from St. Helena Development Center, Preschool for Napa County and UpValley Family Center, to Senior Exercise classes. Several AA, NA, Alanon & Alateen groups, the Calistoga Theater Company, Ecumenical Women’s Prayer Group and numerous counseling services. They are the meeting place on the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. for the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley. This is truly community service where actions speak louder than words. We are so grateful for their generous contribution to our community.
Pat Dell – Program Chairperson
Annette Smith – President
Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley