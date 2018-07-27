I raise the issue of Apple computer again. Apple’s education program that they offer and advocate for encourages the creative young mind in the application of the magic of technology in communication, creativity and education.
I do not know what the Chamber’s collective mind is thinking, regarding how they intend to move this town out of the ever-stagnating mode. What is the plan, what is the vision?
I know one thing for certain. For this to happen, we have to make it happen. The Chamber is in the position of responsibility to find ways to make it happen. In the best interest of our town, the Chamber and its collective brain trust must approach Apple, encouraging them to bring their education program to St. Helena into this location: the Masons’ building on Main Street. The chances are that this building will be vacant for many years to come. Offer it to Apple for two to three years, free.
Apple cannot resist this opportunity, if you approach them with a well-thought-out plan.
This is what I propose: Select four teens from the local high school: Two girls and two boys, who can eloquently make a presentation and request that Apple’s Education Program be placed in St. Helena, located in this illustrious building, in the heart of St. Helena in the world-spectacular Napa Valley.
What do we have to lose?
We have to widen our horizons; if we don’t, we keep just stagnating and drown in our own mediocrity.
Go for it, deal with it, the future of St. Helena is at stake.
Ferenc Brunner
St. Helena
Editor's Note: This letter was sent to the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and the St. Helena City Council.