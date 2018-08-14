I was perplexed reading the heading of Ms. Phinney's letter "Complaining is one thing, acting is another." Perplexed because it was full of complaints -- not specific ones at that -- and had no specific suggestions for action. Yet this is what's needed. She cites vacancies and the "tons of money" needed to do business in St. Helena. That aside, the tone of her letter was that the city is not doing enough to promote or is in the way of a positive business climate.
It is helpful to take a closer look at the factors in play.
On the business owner's side, the amount of money invested in a building and the amount of rent expecting the market to pay to sustain the purchase price must be in balance or the investment is a bad one. The type of service and quality of the merchandise provided are another. Rational people would agree that the city has nothing to do with these factors. Just as with residential properties, if the purchase price requires a certain return in rents but the market does not support them, one would agree that the investment was not a wise one. One might improve the product by updating the property but this may or may not prove to be a wise investment either.
On the city's side, public property maintenance and attractiveness are factors which help business. So is a streamlined and inexpensive permitting process. But in the end, since such expenses involve public money, there is a responsible cost-benefit equation between sales tax receipts and return on public investment which need to be satisfied. It is not the function of the city to prop up bad investments whether in residential or commercial properties. It is not a given that when identifying heretofore ignored financial resources as the SHAPE committee did, that they need to be spent to support exorbitant commercial rents. If they did, they would amount to a preferential public subsidy.
With all that in mind, there is a deeper problem not addressed by either Ms. Phinney or Councilman Ellsworth in his reply and it is one to which any rational analysis ultimately leads. It is also the one which deeply divides the community. The reality is that having lived between Calistoga and St. Helena for 20 years, I spend my money in only of handful of places in either city. Cal Mart, Ace Hardware in Calistoga, Safeway, Sunshine market, Steves Hardware in St. Helena and the pharmacies and a restaurant or two in both cities. The reality is that the only people who can support the overwhelming number of the other businesses are tourists, and because the rents are so high, it is high-end tourists. We must recognize the fact that whether we like it or not, the clock may not be turned back. We can only manage it wisely.
Here is where city policy comes to play once again but also where the rubber hits the road: The question of who St. Helena is for. Is it for the high-end tourists or is it for its citizens? Or is there a middle ground which by definition requires that both sides must give.
In early 2016, a group of citizens I belonged to, "Rebuild St. Helena," came up with a proposal for a high-end hotel on the Adams Street property, with the funds dedicated in return for a civic plaza with a new city hall, a relocated modern library which nowadays need a fraction of the space, a community hall where we can debate our differences and an outdoor cafe overlooking Lyman Park. The citizens of St. Helena would enjoy the new meeting places and a beautiful extension of the downtown experience, the tourists would find it much more interesting than the current line of stores and assuming that Ms. Phinney would provide the right services at the right price, it would thrive.
Unfortunately the process was mishandled by the city by limiting public participation. With all the new faces now, perhaps it is time to take another holistic view of St. Helena.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga