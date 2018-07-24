The October 2018 wildfire season has already started. We are concerned that there has not been enough progress on improved fire safety procedures for Napa County so far.
Let us begin by saying we have the greatest respect for and confidence in our first responders at every level. We hope this note will help you get the resources and backup you need – in time to protect us all – and make your jobs more effective and safer.
No disrespect to anyone, but the local October 2017 wildfire disaster showed that we weren’t prepared. We will look to our leaders at every level to insist that major improvements in wildfire management are instituted right now.
It will be easy to start – or continue -- the project with these factors to guide you:
-The state already has a map showing the most dangerous wildfire areas in the state. We are right in the dangerous sector.
-Last October’s fire incident commanders were repeatedly quoted as saying that they had not been able to start fire containment action because they were looking for victims first. Certainly no quarrel with that obviously correct decision.
But it points out that we didn’t have enough of the right people on the scene. We needed experts to search for survivors – letting fire fighters start to control the blazes. The delay in containment action caused longer fires and more loss of life and property.
This exposes the old-fashioned, ineffective “mutual aid” program. It’s a 1940s carry-over that is not up to today’s needs. (Not my words – this was said by fire experts last fall.)
It needs to be replaced with paid, trained experts and expert equipment stationed throughout that most dangerous wildfire region – and ready to respond in 10 minutes. Especially in Napa County. Can’t afford it? Wrong, can’t afford not to.
That’s the job of all of our elected officials and time is short. We’ll be expecting to hear from all of you quickly with a master plan within 30 days and monthly updates to full readiness. (You have no other issue that is more important or central to your efforts.) Oct. 1 is only 66 days from now.
Bill Ryan
St. Helena