First The Students … then the “Teach.” St. Helena resident and Silverado Middle School teacher Dan Skadal was top rod on the Salty Lady in late July. His 26-pound silver bullet salmon bested the efforts of the other 25 anglers on board. Dan also scored a salmon limit that day. Looks like the perfect new classroom decoration, Dan.
Salmon Update … The big ones are showing up -- just about right on time. The Monday Hot Sheet mentioned kings at 26 and 30 pounds. The “landed to hooked” ratio was down because those big silver bullets use their strength and knowledge to break off. Don’t despair -- that’s why it’s called “fishing” not “catching.” As September ramps up, look for bigger salmon lining up for the run up the Delta -- back home in the rivers to makes some more silver bullet babies.
And, on Saturday, Nov. 3, the Dungeness crab season opens, creating a wide band of combo trips targeting crab, salmon and rockfish.
I’m All In With Kids Fishing … I started in Rhode Island when I was 6. My son, Alex, caught his first fish in the Modesto Reservoir when he was 4. His daughter, Sarah, caught and released a 295-pound blue marlin off of Kona -- and her brother, Jack, caught a 23-inch wild rainbow on a bend of Alaska’s wild Copper River. His brother, David, won a little family Clear Lake bass tournament before he was 12. And the beat goes on.
Just look at that squeeze little Krue Cooper is putting on his fish. At just 5 years old, Krue -- already a serious angler -- and his family were fishing at Diliment Lake in Eastern Oregon. Thanks to Thomas and Sonya Kern, my good neighbors, and Krue’s great grand uncle and aunt, for this nice story.
Mark Your Calendar … for Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 until noon, so you and a car full of kids can participate in our 34th annual Napa County California Coastal Cleanup Day. Every year we have an informal effort to beat the previous year’s totals. Last year in Napa County over 450 volunteers cleaned 2,783 pounds of trash and 1,700 pounds of recyclables from Napa’s waterways. Let’s join together to beat those numbers in 018.
The Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD) has a broad list of local gathering points that makes it easy for everyone to pick a spot where they can participate. They range from Calistoga to Napa. Go online to naparcd.org/coastalcleanupday for a place near you.
Bring your own bucket or bin if you can -- but garbage buckets, bags, latex gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Best if you wear sunscreen and work clothes. Email Guadalupe@NapaRCD or call 690-3117 if you have questions.
Here’s my shout-out for our local sponsors: Three Twins Ice Cream, Kitchen Door, Orchard Supply and County of Napa.
Take A Friend Fishing … on Saturday, Sept. 1. It is one of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s two free fishing days this year. You will not need to buy a sport fishing license for that day. It is a good chance for all of you experienced anglers to start a new one fishing. Think about that first tug on the line that you experienced back on your first day fishing.
Just FYI, all of the other DFW rules, regulations, restrictions and requirements that you must follow pertain to the novice that day, too.
Out And About … Mendocino Grove crosses every “T” and dots every “I”. Don’t miss this chance to indulge yourselves in “Glamping.” Big tents on platforms with plenty of blankets, puffy towels, outdoor leather sling chairs, picnic table and fire pit -- and that’s just your own little area in a tent colony in the woods. Every other feature of the Grove was top-notch, thoughtful and useful.
Check it out at mendocinogrove.com/gallery-1, Only 4-minute drive to fun and funky Mendocino. Three minutes south for kayaking and other water sports. And, good news -- the best weather comes in September and October. Tell me how you liked it.