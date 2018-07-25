Caleb Jeske was one of five finalists on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County Baseball Team.
The sophomore hit a team-high .373 and had a team-best 22 hits and a .464 on-base percentage, a .508 slugging clip, and a .972 on-base-plus-slugging average. He also started 10 games on the mound, pitching 45 innings, and was the Saints’ primary catcher.
“When opposing coaches saw his arm, they were very hesitant to attempt the steal,” head coach Darrell Quirici said.
Jack Adkins was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year. The junior hit .243 and was second on the team in RBIs and had the Saints’ highest on-base percentage at .517. He had 19 walks and only eight strikeouts, most of them while he was recovering from surgery to repair a shoulder injury he had suffered during football season.
“After his return, he was still not 100 percent,” Quirici said, “but I put him in at designated hitter. He really struggled early, but settled in as his season progressed.”
Alex Kerr was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. The senior had a .959 fielding percentage, committing only five errors in 145 total chances.
“His ability to pick the short hop at first base saved us many times throughout the season,” Quirici said.
Stephen Collins was a finalist for Pitcher of the Year. The senior pitched 67 innings and started 12 of the Saints’ 23 games. He compiled a 2.21 ERA, a 1.5 walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitch ratio, 37 strikeouts and 26 walks.
“Steve won our Iron Mike award,” Quirici said. “He was solid on the mound and competed at a high level at every outing, even when he didn’t have his best stuff.”
Finally, sophomore Caleb Granados was a finalist for Newcomer of the Year. He was hit by pitches a team-high 13 times, and also recorded a 3-2 record and two saves in nine innings pitched. His ERA was 2.03 and his walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitch ratio was 1.55.
“Caleb was brought up to varsity to fill our void at the shortstop position,” Quirici said. “He went through some difficult times during the first half of the season, but eventually settled in and played some really good defense later in the season.”
The other Superlative finalists and winners were:
Player of the Year
Jason Brandow, Vintage senior
Finalists
Nolan Dunkle, Justin-Siena sophomore
Flavio Fernandez, Calistoga senior
Nathan Jessell, Napa senior
Jason Pridy, Napa senior
Offensive Player of the Year
Elijah DeGuzman, American Canyon junior
Finalists
Alex Kirley, Justin-Siena junior
Brandon Herter, Napa senior
Harrison Kohagura, Vintage sophomore
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga sophomore
Defensive Player of the Year
Eli Wood, Vintage junior
Finalists
Caden Cortese, Napa senior
Jimmy Larson, American Canyon sophomore
Colton Maher, Napa senior
Asher Sutter, Justin-Siena senior
Pitcher of the Year
Andrew Raymond, Napa senior
Finalists
Nathan Banks, American Canyon junior
Marek Codron, Vintage senior
Andy Pitt, American Canyon junior
Adan Rodriguez, Calistoga sophomore
Newcomer of the Year
Jordan Fisher, American Canyon freshman
Finalists
Omar Gonzalez, Napa sophomore
Trent Maher, Napa sophomore
Davide Migotto, Vintage freshman
Noah Young, Justin-Siena freshman
Coach of the Year
Todd Pridy, Napa