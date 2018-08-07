The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
The newest inductees are Harold "Toppa" Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena's track and field coach from 1961-1971.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be payable to "SHHS Hall of Fame" and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
There are no tickets per se, but your name will be on a reservation list at the door. Please include all the names of the persons attending. No reservations can be accepted after Oct 9.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.