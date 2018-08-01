The goal of the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 17-and-under team all season long has been to make it to the final tournament of the year, the American Legion State Championships.
Since starting out the 2018 season in late May, Napa Valley has gone on to play 44 games so far, a combination of District, tournament and Area games.
“We started back in late May and our No. 1 goal when we talked about it, was doing everything we can to make it to the state tournament. That was our goal,” said Jason Schnaible, the team’s manager.
Napa Valley, a team consisting of players from Napa, Vintage, Justin-Siena and St. Helena high schools, accomplished its goal. Schnaible, who is assisted by Bret Rody, JD Whipple, Jimmy Campbell and Ryan Cole, will lead Napa Valley into the state tournament this week at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
The NVBC secured its spot by winning its first three games and reaching the championship round of the Area 1 Tournament last week at Laurel Creek Park in Fairfield. Napa had wins over Humboldt, 9-6, Fairfield, 5-3, and Sacramento, 10-7. Napa lost its last two games, falling to Eureka, 12-7, and Petaluma, 10-7, and finished second.
“For us still to be playing this deep into the summer is a huge accomplishment,” Schnaible said Monday. “We’ve reached our No. 1 goal of making it to the state tournament. And there’s only six teams that made it. We’re one of those six teams, and that’s a good accomplishment for us.”
The state tournament for 17-and-under age-group teams is a double-elimination format. The junior tournament runs four days.
In Thursday’s first-round games, it’s Eureka against San Juan Capistrano at 9 a.m., Fairfield against Petaluma at 12 p.m., and Pacifica (Garden Grove) against Napa at 3 p.m.
San Juan Capistrano has won the state title each of the last three years.
Games continue on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m., 12 and 3 p.m. The championship game on Sunday starts at 9 a.m. If needed, a second game will follow at 12 p.m.
American Legion 17U plays seven-inning games, and there is a 10-run rule after five innings.
The NVBC won its District title, going 18-3. Teams from Fairfield, Petaluma, Danville and Santa Rosa also play in the District.
“I think there’s a very good chance in this upcoming tournament that we’re definitely going to compete for a championship – that’s for sure,” said Schnaible. “I think we are very confident as a team.
“I think one of the biggest aspects of the group we have right now is we do play as a team. We don’t have a lot of individual players on this team – meaning that a lot of teams we play against might have one or two individual stars on their team, or a star pitcher. We don’t have that. We’re just more of a group of kids that have played together for a very long time, and we play as a team. And that’s where I think we get the advantage over most of the teams that we play.
“We’ve really focused on the team aspect of the game. A lot of these players have played together for years and I think that’s one of the biggest successes we have.”
The NVBC (33-11 overall) won the Northern California Travel Ball NorCal Summer Bash Tournament in Sacramento, finished second in a tournament in Chico, and was second in the Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational, sponsored by the Napa Joe DiMaggio League.
“I didn’t think our win-loss record would be as positive as it has been,” said Schnaible. “We’ve chosen to play against high-level competition and prepare these kids for varsity baseball. We thought a way to prepare them was just to play against the best kids and the oldest kids we could possibly play against, and that’s what we’ve done all summer. We’ve been very successful at it.
“Now our No. 2 goal will be to win the state tournament.”
The NVBC is deep in pitching. Owen Schnaible, Jayge Campbell, Theo Llewelyn, Dylan Rody, Dylan Foster, Logan Nothmann, Alex Dehzad, Stacy Nelson, Reid McCaffrey and Jakob Whipple comprise the pitching staff.
The rest of the team consists of Nick Schuttish, Zach Joson, Jacks Madigan, Charlie Seitz, Sam Coltrin, Davide Miggoto, Stephen Cole, Dylan Payne and Noah Young.